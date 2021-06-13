Cancel
Premier E3 video game show kicks off with 'Avatar'

A screengrab released by Ubisoft shows an image from the trailer of the company's new game "Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora," featured on the opening day of video game trade show E3 2021 in Los Angeles

The world's premier video game trade show, E3, kicked off online Saturday, celebrating play that "kept us sane" during the pandemic, celebrating fantasy worlds with Ubisoft's new offering "Avatar," and promising a real-world gathering next year.

The Electronic Entertainment Expo that each year turned the Los Angeles Convention Center into a players' paradise was cancelled in 2020 because of Covid-19, and went virtual this year with a streamed event.

"During the pandemic that prevented us from being with so many family, friends and colleagues, video games connected us, entertained us and brought us together," said Entertainment Software Association chief executive Stanley Pierre-Louis.

"Games kept us sane," he said.

The association has hosted E3 annually since 1995, most of those years in Los Angeles.

"It's an opportunity to convene and celebrate as a community," Pierre-Louis said during an opening presentation.

Video game play has surged during the pandemic, as people turned more than ever to the internet for entertainment.

Overall consumer spending on gaming in the United States totaled just shy of $15 billion in the first quarter of this year, up 30 percent from the same period in 2020, according to industry tracker NPD Group.

"We've been amazed by the role games have played in our everyday lives," Pierre-Louis said.

Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti joined the pre-recorded presentation to reveal E3 will return to the city next year, and that he is eager to see it back in action.

"We look forward to seeing you in person, here in the City of Angels in 2022," Garcetti said.

What had long been an industry-only event has opened to fans in recent years, as the world of gaming has expanded beyond consoles to smartphones and play hosted in the internet cloud.

- 'Amazing journey' -

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GwaLt_0aSaiI6J00
Ubisoft's "Avatar" is a first-person, action adventure game /Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora â¢ & Â© 20th Century Studios. Game Software Â© Ubisoft Entertainment/AFP

This year's virtual event is spread over four days, and features presentations by major game studios along with console titans Microsoft and Nintendo.

French video game powerhouse Ubisoft opened the show with a look at fresh additions to its diverse line-up, including a new game based on the blockbuster film "Avatar."

"Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora" is a first-person, action-adventure game developed by Ubisoft in collaboration with Disney, according to the company.

A trailer for the game, set for release next year, showed an open world in which players take on the role of the tall, blue Na'vi characters from the film that won an array of Academy Awards in 2010.

"It is a glimpse of the amazing journey that awaits you in one of the most beautiful but dangerous places of all," Ubisoft chief executive Yves Guillemot said of the Avatar game teaser.

Ubisoft also showed off its latest collaboration with Nintendo combining the beloved Mario character with its impish Raving Rabbids.

Keenly awaited Ubisoft games spotlighted included additions to the popular Assassin's Creed and Far Cry franchises as well as Rainbow Six.

E3 continues on Sunday with an event by Microsoft's game unit Xbox and recently-acquired Bethesda Softworks, the maker of hits including "Fallout" and "Elder Scrolls."

US telecom operator Verizon will hold its first E3 media event on Monday, focusing on how superfast 5G networks will influence gaming.

Many are expected to tune in on Tuesday for a Nintendo streamed event at which it may reveal a new version of its coveted Switch consoles along with showing off new games.

Related
Video GamesTechRadar

Ubisoft Avatar game is the first real surprise of E3 2021

Massive Entertainment is the studio behind many of Ubisoft's big games like The Division franchise. At Ubisoft Forward during E3 2021, Ubisoft Massive's next game was unveiled as Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. While an Avatar game being developed after the world of James Cameron's film was announced years ago, we've now got a look at our first trailer, which you can take a look at below.
Video GamesPosted by
Forbes

Binge To Unveil New ‘Netflix For Gaming Shows’ At E3

Just when you thought there may be too many streaming services, another one is coming in 2022–but for the first time, gamers are its sole focus. This latest addition to the ever-growing list of media platforms isn’t an alternative to Twitch, either–it’s targeting a ridiculously underserved, yet ever-growing, audience who demand all-new series and shorts based on their favorite franchises.
Video GamesGamespot

Huge Nintendo Switch E3 Sale Kicks Off Next Week

Nintendo has announced that its big summer sale, simply called Nintendo Switch Digital Deals, will begin on June 15 at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET. It's rare for Nintendo to announce sales ahead of time, so we'd expect this particular promotion to feature some eye-catching discounts. Sadly, Nintendo hasn't offered any additional information about the event or teased any first-party deals.
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

Next Battlefield Reveal Will Unofficially Kick Off E3 2021 Today

With E3 2021 going down this weekend, the largest gaming event in the world will unofficially be kicking off with the next Battlefield reveal this morning. The link to the broadcast is listed below. There have been a ton of leaks for the game over the past month, as the game is rumored to be named Battlefield 2042. This would make it seem that its futuristic, but not over-the-top futuristic like Battlefield 2142.
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

Metroid: Attack of Ridley drops Samus in a new live-action fan film

People love to imagine Metroid in live action because it would basically be a Nintendo take on the Alien franchise. Maybe that will happen someday, as Nintendo is investigating further film efforts beyond its animated Super Mario movie, but in the meantime — there are always fan films. YouTube channel devinsupertramp has released a live-action fan film called Metroid: Attack of Ridley, and it has some impressive production values: There’s a terrific Varia Suit for Samus (Ainsley Bircher, who also provided the suit) and a really cool physical Morph Ball, and it was all filmed at an ice palace.
Video Gamestechinvestornews.com

James Cameron's world of Avatar returns to video games in 2022

It's OK if you forgot there was already an Avatar game released in 2009. James Cameron and Ubisoft would probably prefer it that way, honestly. But it did happen, and it wasn't exactly welcomed with open arms. The filmmaker and French publisher are teamed up again for another crack at the idea, in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Summer Games Fest: Every game announced during the E3 2021 show

Kicking off E3 2021 with style, Geoff Keighley's Summer Games Fest has delighted us with a whole bunch of new announcements and reveals, ranging from the long-awaited Elden Ring to updates on Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4. If you didn't manage to catch the event live, we've rounded up all the Summer Games Fest announcements here for your reading pleasure.
Video Gamesgamingnexus.com

E3 2021: Ubisoft shows off Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

I'll never understand why James Cameron is throwing everything in to the Avatar hat, but I hope it works out. While the movies are being worked on, Ubisoft is making another game in James Cameron's world called Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. This game using their new Snowdrop engine looks like...
Video Gamesshorelinemedia.net

Pandemic forces annual E3 gaming show online

Just like video gaming itself in recent years, LA's Electronic Entertainment Expo - or E3 - is headed online this week. That means the expo's traditional venue - the Los Angeles Convention Center - sits silently. (June 10) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You...
Video Gameswopular.com

E3 2021: Ubisoft Kicks Off Event With Avatar And Mario + Rabbids Reveals

A new game based in James Cameron's movie, a Mario + Rabbids sequel, and Rainbow Six started off E3. The world's premier video game trade show, E3, kicked off online Saturday, celebrating play that "kept us sane" during the pandemic, celebrating fantasy worlds with Ubisoft's new offering "Avatar," ... 06/12/2021...
Video Gamescastleinsider.com

Trailer Released for “Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora” Video Game

The trailer displayed several iconic scenes from the Navi world. It also revealed the Navi warriors engaging in airborne battles with their nemeses, humans from the Resource Development Administration RDA. Those who have traveled to Pandora: The World of Avatar at Disneys Animal Kingdom will be familiar with the organizations abandoned facilities. The partnership between James Camerons 2009...
Video Gamesgossipbucket.com

A New ‘Avatar’ Video Game Was Announced and People Have Mean Jokes

We’re not sure what Ubisoft expected when it announced “Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora,” on Saturday, but a ton of jokes at the new game’s expense probably wasn’t it. The Canadian video game giant’s announcement came during its E3 2021 presentation on Saturday. But the response to a new game based on…
Video GamesIGN

Ubisoft Massive's Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Finally Revealed As First-Person Action-Adventure Game - E3 2021

Over four years after being announced, we've finally gotten a first look at Ubisoft Massive's Avatar game, which will arrive in 2022. Revealed in today's Ubisoft Forward E3 conference, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora brings us back to Pandora, the trailer providing glimpses of various beautiful biomes. It will be a first-person open world action-adventure game set in the Western Frontier, a never-before-seen part of Pandora featuring a living and reactive world. It will once again pit the Na'vi against humans and their mechs.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

xQc takes over Far Cry 6 show at E3 with hilarious Twitch messages

Ubisoft provided the first big surprise of E3 2021 with Avatar: Frontier of Pandora’s big reveal, but Twitch star Félix ‘xQc’ Lengyel arguably stole the show with his hilarious watchalong antics during the Far Cry 6 slot. The Canadian streamer is a regular viewer when it comes to big industry...
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

The Big Con shows off gameplay and new trailer during E3

90s "crime adventure" The Big Con was featured during E3's Tribeca Games Spotlight with a trailer and a new look at gameplay. Melissa Joan Hart introduced the first trailer:. The Big Con has you playing as Ali. Her mum's video store is under threat, and Ali takes up a life of cons and crime to try to save it. She'll be pickpocketing, stealing, disguising herself, solving puzzles, and meeting all sorts of new people on a "crime-filled cross-country road trip."
Video GamesSuperHeroHype

First Look at New Avatar Video Game Teases Immersion in Pandora

First Look at New Avatar Video Game Teases Immersion in Pandora. The first theatrical Avatar sequel hits theaters a year and a half from now, in December 2022. But prior to that, if scheduled dates hold, gamers will take a new trip to Pandora through their consoles in an Avatar video game. At an E3 panel today, Ubisoft offered up their first teaser for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. The clips show familiar creatures and biomes, like the Ikran and the bioluminescent forest. But we also get new coastal areas, and new dinosaur-like beasts. And either it’s still set during the events of the first movie, or the hostile RDA sent for reinforcements. Because they still look like they’re at war with the Na’vi.