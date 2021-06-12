My murano hesitates while accelerating.

Ferrari knows how to make a gorgeous car. When the 458 Italia dropped in 2009, so did the jaws of everyone who saw it. It's achingly pretty, but its eventual successor, the F8 Tributo, has lost some of that timeless elegance. Of course, the F8 and even the 458 have nothing on the road car that is arguably Ferrari's most beautiful ever - the Ferrari 250 GT. The RML Group agrees and has proposed a modern interpretation called the RML Short Wheelbase, which obviously takes inspiration from the 250 GT SWB. Just 30 will be built, and each will be spectacularly beautiful from the outside. With such gorgeous lines, you can bet that the interior will be stunning too.