My murano hesitates while accelerating.

By 30,550
cargurus.com
 9 days ago

Asked by Jeffrey Jun 11, 2021 at 09:27 PM about the 2005 Nissan Murano SE AWD. I have a 05 nissan murano that i recently did an engine swap. After doing the engine swap i realized that while driving the car would begin to hesitate or lose power while accelerating. At first it would give me the check engine light, it gave me codes for the cranckshaft sensor the pedal and speed sensor. So i ended up changing all three and it still did, changed the throttle body relearned it and changed the fuel pump today, i have no check engine light and i have no idea what i can be at this point. Does anyone have any suggestions ? also i checked all coils all spark plugs and they're perfectly fine.

www.cargurus.com
#Nissan Murano#Pedal#Maintenance Repair#Cranckshaft
