Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dr. Donna L. Roberts

Understanding the Learning Process – The Behaviorist versus Cognitive Perspectives

Posted by 
Dr. Donna L. Roberts
Dr. Donna L. Roberts
 11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20Jb04_0aSZrdp600
Photo by Tima Miroshnichenko from Pexels

Although learning is a natural part of human growth and development from the moment of birth, its exact definition and component processes remain somewhat ill-defined and controversial. Psychologists argue about what specific manifestations of the human experience constitute learning and the precise nature of the transformations that result from the learning process. Psychologists adhering to different theoretical perspectives offer differing views on the concept of learning based upon the tenets of their respective orientations. From these divergent viewpoints, psychologists explain, interpret and predict the behavior changes associated with learning in ways that correspond to the basic assumptions of their perspectives.

Various definitions of learning refer to a relatively permanent change in an individual’s knowledge or behavior that is brought about through experience and interaction between the individual and his/her environment (Ormrod, 2004; Eggen & Kauchak, 2003; Woolfolk, 2003). These definitions have in common the premise that learning constitutes a change due to experience as opposed to the relatively automatic changes associated with development and maturation or other temporary states of being. The definitions diverge, however, with respect to the exact nature of the change that occurs.

Behaviorists espouse one of the oldest and most developed theories of learning. This perspective focuses on the changes involved in learning that manifest through observable responses and the effects of external events on the tangible actions and reactions of the individual interacting in the environment. Behaviorism encompasses three types of learning: contiguity – simple stimulus-response learning; classical conditioning – emotional and physiological responses to stimuli; and operant conditioning – changes that result from behavioral consequences. In general, learners are viewed as relatively passive recipients of information and learning is conceptualized as hierarchical, with the mastery of prerequisite skills necessary before more advanced ones (Ormrod, 2004; Eggen & Kauchak, 2003). Notably absent from consideration in the behaviorist perspective are the purely mental aspects of consciousness. Behaviorism argues that only phenomena that is directly observable is scientifically relevant, thus disregarding the relevance of such concepts as thought, feelings or motives in the learning process. The goal of learning experiences, according to this theory, is to successfully demonstrate a desired behavior (Ormrod, 2004; Eggen & Kauchak, 2003; Woolfolk, 2003).

As with any theory, there are strengths and weaknesses, and supporters and dissenters of the behaviorist perspective. On the one hand, behaviorism is criticized as being overly reductionistic and inadequate in explaining higher-order mental functions such as language. However, it is also commonly believed, and in fact much of civilized society is based upon the notion that behavior is affected by incidences of reward and punishment. In practical application, behaviorist principles have been effectively employed in the acquisition of psychomotor skills and professional development programs incorporating behavior modeling. Additionally, behaviorist theories of learning have been incorporated in the development of programmed learning, teaching machines, computer-based instruction and interactive video (Cheetham & Chivers, 2001a).

The principal criticism of behaviorism is that through its mechanization of behavior it has dehumanized the human animal. Critics point out that humans possess awareness, that feeling is very much a part of behaving, and that surely human interaction with the environment is more than simply a matter of stimuli and responses. Some critics additionally contend that conditioning, in all of its varieties, leaves much human behavior unexplained, while others react negatively to the use of animals in studies whose results are then generalized to human behavior.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B9fmi_0aSZrdp600
Image by klimkin from Pixabay

In contrast to the behaviorism, the cognitive orientation focuses on the internal thought processes involved in learning that are not readily observable. Specifically, this perspective defines learning as “the changes in the mental structures and representations that provide the capacity to demonstrate behaviors” (Eggen & Kauchak, 2003, p. 216). According to this theory, behavior is observed in order to make inferences about the internal processes and the goals of learning experiences are the formation of meaningful ideas, understanding and problem solving. The cognitive approach examines how individuals respond to information from the environment, sort it mentally and apply it to their situation. It involves mental processes and constructs including, memory, concept formation, language and the use of symbols (Ormrod, 2004; Eggen & Kauchak, 2003; Woolfolk, 2003). As such, it has practical application in professional development and training scenarios where there is a high didactic element and/or complex fact-based content (Cheetham & Chivers, 2001a).

While the cognitive perspective seems intuitively sound, it has been criticized for the difficulties involved in obtaining experimental evidence in support of its concepts. By their very nature, cognitive processes do not readily lend themselves to direct observation or observable manipulation. Thus, indirect measurements must be employed, giving rise to the potential for invalid results and/or conflicting interpretations.

The critics of cognitive approaches to human learning base many of their objections on the cognitivists’ sometimes less precise and more subjective approach to information gathering and to theorizing. The extensive use of jargon by many contemporary cognitivists and the seeming lack of agreement among different positions has also been the source of some confusion and criticism.

Clearly, the cognitive and behavioral approaches differ in their definition, measurement and application of learning. However, these two perspectives converge on two general fundamental points. Both theories argue that learning depends upon experience and that learning is strongly influenced by feedback. As detailed above, they diverge significantly with respect to how each of these concepts is involved in the learning process (Ormrod, 2004; Eggen & Kauchak, 2003).

Both the cognitive and behavioral perspectives are supported by strong clinical and experimental evidence, indicating the relevance and validity of their tenets with regard to the processes and mechanisms of learning. Likewise, both theories have weaknesses and shortcomings. Along these lines, in speaking about their research and its practical implications, psychologists Cheetheam & Chivers (2001b, p. 285) concluded, “This shows up the limitations of any single theoretical perspective in fully explaining the complexities of learning. It counters against too rigid adherence to particular theoretical approaches and the development practices they may have spawned.” Certainly, their caution is warranted given that psychology has seemingly uncovered merely the proverbial tip of the iceberg known as human learning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39QA6W_0aSZrdp600
Photo by Tima Miroshnichenko from Pexels

REFERENCES

Cheetham, G. & Chivers, G. (2001a). Part I - How professionals learn – the theory! Journal of European Industrial Training, 25, 248-269.

Cheetham, G. & Chivers, G. (2001b). Part II - How professionals learn – the practice! What the empirical research found. Journal of European Industrial Training, 25, 270-291.

Eggen, P. & Kauchak, D. (2003). Educational psychology: Windows on our classrooms (6th ed.). Upper Saddle River, NJ: Merrill Prentice Hall.

Ormrod, J. E. (2004). Human learning (4th ed.). Upper Saddle River, NJ: Merrill Prentice Hall.

Woolfolk, A. (2003). Educational psychology. (9th ed.). Boston, MA: Allyn & Bacon.

View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
Dr. Donna L. Roberts

Dr. Donna L. Roberts

742
Followers
198
Post
49K+
Views
ABOUT

Writer and university professor researching media psych, generational studies, addiction psychology, human and animal rights, and the intersection of art and psychology.

 https://www.psychpstuff.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Learning Theory#Cognitive Processes#Programmed Learning#Pexels#Eggen Kauchak#Cheetham Chivers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
News Break
Science
Related
Posted by
Dr. Donna L. Roberts

Factors that impact longevity - Biological, physical, and social

Longevity literally refers to the “length of life” (Merriam-Webster, 2003, p. 726). It encompasses the related concepts of life span, “the maximum number of years and individual can live” and life expectancy, “the number of years that will probably be lived by the average person born in a particular year” (Santrock, 2002, p. 526). Like virtually all other physical and psychological phenomena, longevity is a factor of a combination of heredity and environmental influences – the nature and the nurture.
Posted by
Dr. Donna L. Roberts

Statistical process control

Statistical process control refers to the use of statistical methods to analyze and alter processes for the ultimate purpose of ensuring that a good or service meets its proclaimed (or industry mandated) standards – which may relate to materials, performance, reliability, time, or any quantifiable, objective and measurable characteristic. Specifically, statistical process control “involves establishing standards, monitoring standards, making measurements and taking corrective action as a product or service is being produced. Samples of process outputs are examined; if they are within acceptable limits, the process is permitted to continue. If they fall outside certain specific ranges, the process is stopped and, typically the assignable cause is located and removed” (Render & Stair, 2006, p. 683)
Posted by
Dr. Donna L. Roberts

Issues in the theory, practice and research of psychology

The field of psychology can be likened to a prism with many unique, albeit related facets – i.e., various theoretical orientations which serve as both the foundation for an explanation of psychological phenomenon and the basis for further research questions. These varying, and sometimes conflicting perspectives, also have associated implications for the practice of therapy. Specifically, the manner in which therapists conduct a session, the techniques they utilize, and the outcomes they expect to achieve, are all influenced by the theoretical viewpoint they embrace. In this way, practicing ethically involves a clear understanding of the theoretical grounding, purpose and goal for each procedure used in the course of therapy and why it represents the most appropriate choice for each individual client.
Mental Healtheraliving.com

Understanding Mild Cognitive Impairment

Posted in: Family & Caregiver, Memory & Brain Health, Senior Health & Wellness. As we age, it’s common that we sometimes forget words, people’s names, or locations of items. But when these lapses become frequent and expand into long-term memory and judgment, they may be a sign of mild cognitive impairment (MCI). MCI is a brain condition that causes a slight but noticeable decline in cognitive abilities, including memory, thinking, and executive-function skills. MCI doesn’t affect everyday life in the ways that dementia does. However, it’s important to be aware if your symptoms are caused by MCI so that you can continue to monitor and manage the diagnosis. Here’s a brief overview of MCI, what to look for, and how you can manage it.
Posted by
Dr. Donna L. Roberts

Ethical Issues in Group Therapy

Fundamental ethical issues related to conducting therapy take on increased complexity when applied to settings with multiple clients. Group therapy represents even further complications as the group is typically not a bonded entity in itself outside of the therapy session. Group therapy represents a context in which unrelated clients meet in order to address similar psychological, emotional or behavioral problems in a focused and supportive context.
Posted by
Dr. Donna L. Roberts

Learning through either Reinforcement or Punishment – Behaviorism Basics

The consequences of an act affect the probability of its occurring again. - B. F. Skinner. The Behaviorist perspective assumes, at its core, that all human behavior is learned, and thus consequently can be unlearned as well, or more likely altered to reflect more appropriate behavior. The main purpose of implementing various strategies of reinforcement or punishment is to effect a desired change in behavior. According to the principles of operant conditioning, when appropriate strategies are applied correctly, virtually any behavior can be learned, extinguished or modified (Ormrod, 2004, Santrock, 2003). Behaviorists shunned the study of mental processes because there seemed to be no way to observe them directly or to make rigorous, testable inferences about their workings.
Posted by
Dr. Donna L. Roberts

How learners’ epistemological beliefs influence learning

Epistemology is the branch of philosophy concerned with knowledge and thus attempts to answer the fundamental beliefs about the nature of knowledge and learning - what it is and how we acquire it. As such, it addresses such questions as “What constitutes knowledge?” “What serves as justification of knowledge?” and “What is the source of knowledge?” (Hofer & Pintrich, 1997). Specifically, epistemological beliefs encompass a range of different aspects related to the concept of knowledge and the process of its acquisition, including:
Posted by
Dr. Donna L. Roberts

How culture, race, and ethnicity influence the diagnosis, clinical presentation, and treatment of depression

Assessing the filters through which we experience the world. There are aspects of our humanness that are so integral in defining who we are to ourselves and in relation to others, that they serve as permanent, albeit unconscious, filters through which we experience the world and judge others. Culture, race and ethnicity are filters of this nature, and their influence is pervasive. In the context of psychopathology, these aspects mold our conception of normal and abnormal. Thus, they figure into our definitions of diagnostic criteria and syndrome etiology. Based on this, they also represent factors in the prescription of treatment strategies and interventions.
Posted by
Dr. Donna L. Roberts

Rights and Responsibilities of Psychologists and Clients – Record Keeping

A fundamental aspect of the ethical practice of psychology involves clearly defining the rights and responsibilities of both the client and the psychologist as they engage in the collaborative task of therapy. These guidelines permeate all phases of the treatment relationship and represent issues paramount for protecting all parties and serving the best interest of the client. The topic encompasses both moral and legal issues, including informed consent, record keeping, involuntary hospitalization, malpractice, confidentiality, and the duty to warn and protect.
Posted by
Dr. Donna L. Roberts

Views on problem solving - Thorndike versus Gestalt

Behaviorist versus Cognitive aproaches to learning. Edward Thorndike, in his famous experiments with cats in puzzle boxes, advanced the behaviorist approach to conceptualizing the processes involved in problem solving. In this series of studies, he investigated learning in terms of the sensory associations that occurred and how they related to action. Specifically, he observed the implementation of repeated trial-and-error strategies for escape in response to being placed in a confining space and the subsequent repetition of effective (i.e., rewarding) strategies. From these observations he posited his Law of Effect, which stated that, “Responses to a situation that are followed by satisfaction are strengthened; responses that are followed by discomfort are weakened” (Ormrod, 2004, p. 50).
EnvironmentEurekAlert

Using machine learning and radar to better understand storm surge risk

The types of land around us play an important role in how major storms will unfold -- flood waters may travel differently over rural versus urban areas, for example. However, it's challenging to get an accurate picture of land types using only satellite image data because it is so difficult to interpret.
Posted by
Dr. Donna L. Roberts

Maslow’s Hierarchy and Learning

How individuals at each level are motivated (or not) to learn. Motivation refers to “the process of instigating and sustaining goal-directed activities,” while motivated learning refers more specifically to the motivation “to acquire new knowledge, skills and strategies rather than merely to complete activities” (Schunk, 2004, p. 484). As such, these concepts represent explanatory models which seek to understand why individuals behave in certain ways under certain conditions. While some forms of learning occur in the absence of motivation, in general, motivation plays a key role in most learning situations, providing the impetus for persisting in activities that facilitate the process.
Posted by
Dr. Donna L. Roberts

Professional Ethical Dilemma – Terminating Therapy

Therapy begins with an express or implied contract between clients and therapists, in which therapists agree to provide competent treatment to their clients; and clients, advised of the various ramifications of therapy, give inform consent to the treatment offered. Final or temporary termination of treatment can occur for a variety of reasons. Treatment can end when the client simply stops keeping appointments despite the therapist’s best efforts to continue contact. It can also end by mutual agreement or because the third-party payer declines further payment, and the client is unable to afford additional sessions without such reimbursement. Therapy may also be terminated when clients are transferred or when the therapist retires, becomes ill, moves, or terminates with the current association or agency and another therapist is assigned to the file. Often therapy terminates when the client and therapist mutually agree that the treatment goals have been realized and further treatment is no longer necessary. Finally, therapy can (and ethically must) end when it clearly is no longer benefiting the client, or when the client or therapist, for whatever reason, is no longer comfortable with the treatment plan. Professional ethical guidelines require therapists to terminate their work with clients whenever measurable improvement is not made for a significant period of time and/or when the determination is made that further therapy will not bring significant gains (Bernstein & Hartsell, 2003. Corey, Corey & Callanan, 2003).
Mental HealthMedicineNet.com

What Are the 4 Stages of Piaget's Cognitive Development?

Jean Piaget's theory of cognitive development suggests that as children grow, they move through four different stages of mental development. The theory focuses not only on understanding how children acquire knowledge but also on the nature of the child’s intelligence. Piaget studied his children from infancy to adolescence. Based on...
Sciencetechnologynetworks.com

"Complementary Cognition" Theory Suggests Adaptive Role for Dyslexia

The period preceding the emergence of behaviourally modern humans was characterised by dramatic climatic and environmental variability – it is these pressures, occurring over hundreds of thousands of years that shaped human evolution. New research published today in the Cambridge Archaeological Journal proposes a new theory of human cognitive evolution...
Posted by
Dr. Donna L. Roberts

Forms of memory encoding

Verbal codes, images, propositions and productions. God gave us memories that we might have roses in December. ~J.M. Barrie, Courage, 1922. Working memory refers to the temporary holding space for information that is being manipulated and processed in order to perform such functions as comprehension, decision-making and problem solving. In contrast, long-term memory is the relatively permanent part of memory that is capable of storing large amounts of information for a long period of time. Encoding, which can occur either automatically or as the result of concerted effort, refers to the way in which the information is processed for storage as it moves from working to long-term memory (Ormrod, 2004; Santrock, 2003). The encoding process basically consists of the acquisition of information and the subsequent initial formation of a memory trace. It is essentially the preparation of information for storage in long term memory and is accomplished by making new information meaningful and/or integrating it with known information.
Posted by
Dr. Donna L. Roberts

Attribution Theory and Learning

In the 18th century, Hume (1739) argued that assuming there are causes for everything that happens is an inherent part of observing the world, because it makes the world more meaningful. Later, Heider (1958) was the first to propose naïve psychology, a systematic explanation of how individuals make sense of the physical and social environment. Heider found it useful to group our attributions into two major categories: personal and situational.
ScienceMedicalXpress

Recycling brain regions: How developing brains prime themselves for learning to read

Scientists studied the brain activity of school-aged children during development and found that regions that activated upon seeing limbs (hands, legs, etc.) subsequently activated upon seeing faces or words when the children grew older. The research, by scientists at Stanford University and published in the journal Nature Human Behavior, reveals new insights about vision development in the brain and could help inform prevention and treatment strategies for learning disorders.
Computer ScienceNewswise

PNNL AI Expert Harnesses Open-Source Data to Understand Human Behavior

Newswise — At the outset of the global pandemic in March 2020, Svitlana Volkova and her colleagues turned to the social media platform Twitter to understand and model the spread of COVID-19 misinformation, which was wrinkling hastily hatched plans to protect people from the disease. “When adversaries are spreading misinformation,...
Posted by
Dr. Donna L. Roberts

Hull’s concept of habit-family hierarchy

The neurobehaviorist Clark Hull, in an effort to gain more respect and prestige for his field, aspired to make behaviorism a quantitatively exact science modeled after the physical sciences and specifically, Newtonian physics. Originally an engineer, he theorized that, “all the complex behavior of single individuals will ultimately be derivable as secondary law from (1) primary laws expressible quantitatively by means of a moderate number of ordinary equations, together with (2) the conditions under which behavior occurs; and that all behavior of groups as a whole may similarly be derived as quantitative laws from the same primary equations” (Hull, 1943, p. 43). In keeping with the tenets of behaviorism, he reiterated Thorndike’s (1932) Law of Effect, arguing that behavior consists of sets or chains of linked habits, each of which represents a Stimulus-Response connection that developed as a result of reinforcement. He extrapolated on this foundation, postulating that a number of factors work to enhance, limit or inhibit the formation of such habits, and deriving equations to calculate the exact effect of each of these factors (Hunt, 1993).