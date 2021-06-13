Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

The fight starts inside BLM after Los Angeles controversy and $90 million gone: “Tell no lies”

Posted by 
Amy Christie
Amy Christie
 11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N7Exc_0aSZgqaa00
PDBVerlag/ Pixabay

The Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation has been called on to provide “internal accountability” and “financial transparency” after the controversies related to the purchases of Los Angeles homes and no clear report on over $90 million made in 2020, as The Blaze reports.

The momentum is growing as the father of Michael Brown supports questioning the motives of the Black Lives Matter foundation.

What are the details?

“The original 10 signatories and the other chapters and organizers remain steadfast in our open calls for accountability from the BLM Global Network Foundation (BLMGN) and Patrisse Cullors.”

A report was released last June which allegedly shows that only 6% of spending went to grassroots organizations and local chapters. Apparently, all the rest of the money went toward staff compensation and travels.

Right after the shocking statement “chapter names were promptly removed from the BLMGN website,” according to BLM10+.

The unrest grew much stronger against the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation in the meantime. BLM10+ has released a new statement this week titled “Tell No Lies.”

“Nepotism, proximity to power, and access to resources became more important to the network than making sure that they had a radical vision, objectives, and strategies created through a transparent, democratic decision making process and a solid foundation of shared governance and political alignment,” is the claim made by BLM10+.
“The salaries, such as those of Patrisse Cullors, other founders, and staff have never been reported to Chapters," the statement goes on.

“As we labored to build grassroots movements in our communities, our engagement with BLMGN was always problematic and unsupportive. We never knew who made decisions or how decision making processes were determined,” BLM10+ declared.

“The only reason BLMGN has been able to amass millions of dollars from grants and donations is because of the pain of families who have lost loved ones to state violence and the grassroots campaigns we as local chapters and organizers have waged across the country without their support. The reason control of those resources was able to be hoarded from families, chapters, and organizers is that those referred to as founders, and those close to them, allowed themselves to be elevated by the corporate media and other tools of the system.”

BLM10+ claims to be backed up by several parents whose children were killed by the police.

“Families of those who were lost to police violence spoke out and also demanded accountability,” the organization said.

After Cullors stepped down from her position in the network last month surrounded by controversy related to Los Angeles real estate purchases, major suspicions about the finances of the Black Lives Matter organization surfaced.

View All 215 Commentsarrow_down
Amy Christie

Amy Christie

Dallas, TX
9K+
Followers
998
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Amy Christie is a passionate writer and journalist, always striving to bring out the positive and create meaningful connections.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Society
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrisse Cullors
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blm#Solid Foundation#Racial Injustice#Pdbverlag Pixabay#Blmgn#The Black Lives Matter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Related
Charitiesuniteamericafirst.com

Social Justice Nonprofit Founded by Black Lives Matter’s Patrisse Cullors Failed to Disclose Major Donations

Blacks Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Khan-Cullors is tied to a non-profit that failed to disclose hundreds of thousands in donations. in the disclosure form that is sent in to the IRS, the non-profit claimed to have taken in less than $50,000. That number is significant because if you take in 50k or more, you must detail the money you took in and documented where the money went.
Charitiesthejasminebrand.com

Black Lives Matter Co-Founder Patrisse Cullors’ Org ‘Dignity & Power Now’ Allegedly Failed To Tell IRS About $175K In Donations

Black Lives Matter Co-Founder Patrisse Cullors’ Org ‘Dignity & Power Now’ Allegedly Failed To Tell IRS About $175K In Donations. Financial allegations connected to Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors continue. Dignity and Power Now, which Patrisse Cullors launched back in 2013 to assist black and minority inmates, is being...
POTUSWashington Times

Federal judge rules Black Lives Matter can’t sue Trump over Lafayette Square

A federal judge on Monday ruled Black Lives Matter can’t sue former President Trump and members of his administration for dispersing the crowd of protesters at Lafayette Square last year, but the judge allowed their case against local police to continue. Judge Dabney L. Friedrich, a Trump appointee, said only...
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Liberal-run cities to refund police budgets as crime skyrockets: 'The Big Saturday Show' reacts

New York, Los Angeles and are only a few U.S. cities that are now reversing decisions to defund their police departments. Fox News contributors Leo Terrell, Lisa Boothe and Tammy Bruce as well as Fox News chief breaking news correspondent Trace Gallagher joined "The Big Saturday Show" to discuss the rise in violent crime in cities across America and how liberal-run cities are choosing to fund their police departments.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Just Go

5 Most Dangerous Areas in Los Angeles

Los Angeles is the biggest city in California, formally known as the City of Los Angeles and shortened as L.A. It is the second-largest metropolis in the United States, after New York City, and the third-largest city in North America, after Mexico City and New York City, with a population of almost 4 million. Los Angeles is recognized for its Mediterranean climate, ethnic and cultural variety, the entertainment sector in Hollywood, and its large metropolitan region.
Los Angeles County, CAcitizensjournal.us

James Woods Declares Los Angeles Dead: ‘L.A. Is Gone’

In mourning the demise of the city, the actor referenced an alarming exposé by The Epoch Times spotlighting LA’s catastrophic collapse. In the report, residents of Venice Beach slammed LA officials for allowing the once-popular tourist attraction to devolve into a seedy abyss where criminals run amok, homeless vagrants frequently attack passersby and the sidewalks are cluttered with trash.
SocietyPosted by
Newsweek

'As a Black, Gay Physician, I've Survived In America By Embracing My Anger'

"N-----." I sit at our kitchen table, a freshman in high school. A gay, African American male, about to go to a high school dance, reading the word sent over instant messenger by two of my classmates. Part of my heart breaks. The word used specifically to remind Black people of their supposed place in society. I'm not that word but now I am viewed as that word. I'll never have the luxury of forgetting this first that I never wanted; this first that I did not deserve.
Law Enforcementresistthemainstream.org

Michael Brown Father Presses Black Lives Matter, Wants to Know Where $90 Million in Funds Went: Report

The father of Michael Brown, who was fatally shot by police in 2014, has signed on to a group demanding accountability and transparency from Black Lives Matter. Michael Brown Sr. has signed his name to a new group called BLM 10 Plus, which seeks financial transparency from BLM Global Network Foundation, as controversy surrounding BLM co-founder Patrisse Cullor and her lavish lifestyle continues to bubble.