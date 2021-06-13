Rod Brind'Amour Hasn't Signed a Contract Extension. Should Fans Be Worried?

Michael Miller, CC BY-SA 3.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0>, via Wikimedia Commons

Admit it. If you're a fan of the Carolina Hurricanes, it's a thought that's crossed your mind: Is it possible that management might not come to terms with Rod Brind'Amour on a new contract extension?

While it might seem unthinkable to let a Jack Adam's finalist (NHL coach of the year) walk out the door, there are some reasons it remains all too possible.

Here are a few:

Ron Francis. Jeff Skinner. Chuck Kaiton. John Forslund.

Do those names ring a bell?

They were all considered indispensable parts of the Hurricanes' organization not too long ago.

Now they're all gone.

Francis is now the general manager in Seattle; Forslund has signed on as the team's new play-by-play announcer; Chuck Kaiton was forced into retirement; Jeff Skinner was sent to something like NHL purgatory--Buffalo.

It's hard not to call this a trend.

So, is Brind'Amour--the Carolina legend and only captain in team history to lift the Stanley Cup--going to re-sign with the team or not?

It depends.

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic, and others, reported that the reason Brind'Amour hasn't signed a contract extension is that he's holding out for additional compensation for his assistant coaches, training, and support staff.

And while additional money to pay trainers, assistant coaches, equipment managers, and fitness staff might not seem like a sticking point, consider this--right now, it is.

That doesn't bode well, given management's history on these matters.

When Tom Dundon became majority owner back in January 2018, he said, "I don't think I'm going to walk in and understand more hockey than (general manager Ron Francis). That would be ridiculous."

Nevertheless, by March of 2018, Francis was stripped of his GM duties. Then, in April, he was fired.

Despite Francis' connection to the Canes--and let's be honest here--his part in drafting and developing the players currently at the core of this team, Francis was shown the door.

A more questionable process played out with Chuck Kaiton--the longtime radio play-by-play broadcaster.

In July of 2018, Luke DeCock of the Raleigh News & Observer reported that Kaiton was offered a contract extension--along with an 80% pay cut.

Kaiton chose to walk away--without the job that he loved--but his dignity intact. Since then, the team has used a radio simulcast of the TV broadcast, which, as you would imagine, isn't always suitable to the medium of radio.

But even the Kaiton situation paled compared to what would play out in the Summer of 2020.

John Forslund had spent 25 years in the broadcast booth--with the Canes, with ESPN, with NBC. He had just won the NC sportscaster of the year award in January 2020.

Within hockey circles, he was widely viewed as the best hockey play-by-play announcer for any team. In addition, he was a beloved fan favorite.

Yet, he was stymied in his attempt to renew his contract with the Hurricanes.

As Forslund put it in July 2020, "I don't want to go off into the sunset, but today, I am."

No one thought that a contract dispute would force Forslund out--until it did.

Similarly, failing to come to terms with Brind'Amour (especially in a year where he is the favorite to win coach of the year) seems unthinkable.

It would be a massive unforced error to let one of the best young coaches (and a Carolina legend) walk away--either to Seattle or New York or somewhere else.

And, of course, other NHL franchises will not hesitate to swoop in with a generous offer if Carolina's management drops the ball.

Whether it's ego, or money, or something else, Canes fans have been here before: A team legend is facing off against team management.

Let's hope this story has a different ending.