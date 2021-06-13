Cancel
Spokane, WA

3 Dangerous Neighborhoods To Avoid In Spokane

Matt Lillywhite
Matt Lillywhite
Photo via Unsplash

Are there any neighborhoods in Spokane that you tend to avoid? Do you feel safe walking through the streets of Spokane?

If your response is no, you might want to pay attention to the following neighborhoods below. After all, we'll be going through the neighborhoods with the highest crime rates in the city.

West Central

West Central is a Spokane, Washington neighbourhood. Nettleton's Addition Historic District, which was listed to the National Register of Historic Places in March 2006 and is the biggest historic district on the Washington State Heritage Register, is located there.

West Central has a crime rate of 1,813 per 100k people.

Hillyard

Hillyard was an independent community in Spokane, Washington, between 1892 until 1924. The Great Northern Railway gave birth to the town, which was named after the railroad's then-president, James J. Hill. Many of the town's residences were erected between 1904 and 1912 to accommodate railroad workers operating in the local yard. The Great Northern's legendary shops, where locomotives were produced, maintained, and restored, were located at Hillyard. The Hillyard store was the largest in the country at the time. Hillyard was annexed by the adjacent city of Spokane in 1924.

Hillyard has a crime rate of 1,261 per 100k people.

Riverside (Downtown)

The Riverside area and the downtown business district include the majority of Spokane's prominent structures, historic sites, and high rises, with many of the structures restored in the Romanesque Revival style by architect Kirtland Kelsey Cutter following the Great Fire of 1889.

Lively Riverside, or downtown Spokane, is a walking district with casual cafes, hip bars and bars, and a mix of chain retailers and small shops. The 1914 Historic Davenport Hotel and the art deco Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox, which houses the Spokane Symphony, are among the restored structures. Riverfront Park contains a carousel and a cable ride over Spokane Falls, which is bisected by the Spokane River gorge.

Riverside has a crime rate of 1,813 per 100k people.

Do you feel safe in Spokane? Or do you try to avoid certain neighborhoods? Start a discussion by letting me know your response in the comments.

