Shooting in Columbia Heights around 3:30pm

A reader reported around 3:30pm: “Lots of gunshots at the corner of 14th and Ogden (approximately). I was 2 blocks away and heard them. Looks like someone got hit.”. “Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fourth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects and a vehicle in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at 14th Street and Oak Street, Northwest.