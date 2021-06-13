Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

‘Unabated crime wave as president’: Former prosecutor says Trump must be prosecuted

By Gustaf Kilander
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14fCj3_0aSXw1fW00

A former federal prosecutor called for former president Donald Trump to be criminally prosecuted because he was responsible for “an unabated crime wave as president”.

Speaking to MSNBC on Friday night, Glenn Kirschner urged the Department of Justice to act and warned that a future “runaway criminal president” may come to occupy the White House if Mr Trump is not held responsible.

Mr Kirschner tweeted on Saturday: “It’s time for our nation to hold a criminal former president accountable for his crimes against the United States.”

Mr Kirschner listed a number of Mr Trump’s offences, such as withholding military assistance to Ukraine in an effort to get them to investigate Joe Biden , leading to Mr Trump’s first impeachment , and his administration's obstruction of congressional proceedings.

He also mentioned the Trump campaign’s financial violations, occurring before Mr Trump took office, for which his previous personal lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen went to prison.

“There are so many other offences,” Mr Kirschner said. “There are countless, avoidable Covid deaths that I think could be pursued by the states. Then, of course, there is inciting the insurrection. We saw it with our own eyes.”

“If he is not held accountable, if we don’t prosecute him, then what we are doing is we are encouraging tomorrow’s version of Donald Trump,” he added. “We have to prosecute today’s version of Donald Trump to send the message that we will not tolerate a runaway criminal president.”

Mr Trump “can face criminal charges for activities that took place before he was president, after he was president, and while he was president, as long as they were not part of his duties while he was president of the United States,” attorney David Weinstein told The Guardian earlier this week.

The former president hasn’t been charged with any crimes and has denied any wrongdoing many times. He’s called the investigations into him and the Trump Organization a “witch hunt”.

A spokesperson for the office of the Manhattan District Attorney told the paper : “We have informed the Trump Organization that our investigation into the organization is no longer purely civil in nature. We are now actively investigating the Trump Organization in a criminal capacity, along with the Manhattan DA.”

Manhattan prosecutors has convened a grand jury that is “expected to decide whether to indict Donald Trump, other executives at his company or the business itself, should prosecutors present the panel with criminal charges,” The Washington Post reported in late May.

The district attorney in Fulton County, Georgia , Fani Willis, said in February that there were plans to investigate Mr Trump’s call to the state’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

The then-president pushed Mr Raffensperger to “find” just enough votes to allow him to win the state in an attempt to overturn the 2020 election. Mr Raffensperger resisted.

But regardless of what the end result is of Mr Trump’s legal troubles, he’s unlikely to lose the support of his ardent followers.

Francisco Pedraza, a political scientist at the University of California , told The Guardian : “The majority of the evidence that we have on hand says that people who like Trump don’t care what he does, it just doesn’t matter if he breaks the law."

“We know from a lot of social science research that people who back Trump also register very high on validated and reliable indexes of racial resentment, for example, he serves that and offers a kind of politics that responds to that flavour of politics,” Dr Pedraza added. “Anything else doesn’t matter as long as he continues to be a champion for racist [sentiments].”

View All 35 Commentsarrow_down
The Independent

The Independent

156K+
Followers
84K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Impeachment#Ukraine#Msnbc#The Department Of Justice#The White House#The Trump Organization#The Washington Post#State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
POTUSPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Trump has ‘zero desire’ to be speaker, spokesperson says

Former President Donald Trump had left the door on becoming speaker of the House open, but his spokesman shut that scenario down. Jason Miller, the former president’s outgoing spokesman, said Trump “has zero desire to be speaker." Prior to Miller’s pushback, the former commander in chief called the possibility of becoming the next speaker, should Republicans take back the majority in 2022, “so interesting.”
POTUSWashington Post

Garland tries to untangle the Trump legacy at the Justice Department

Three months into his new job, judge-turned-attorney-general Merrick Garland, who inherited a demoralized and politicized Justice Department, is facing criticism from some Democrats that he is not doing enough to quickly expunge Trump-era policies and practices. On a host of issues ranging from leak investigations to civil and criminal cases...
POTUSThe Guardian

The rogue department: how the Trump DoJ trashed legal and political norms

Donald Trump never did much to hide his dangerous belief that the US justice department and the attorneys general who helmed it should serve as his own personal lawyers and follow his political orders, regardless of norms and the law. Former senior DoJ officials say the former president aggressively prodded...
POTUSPosted by
Newsweek

Trump Wishes 'RINOs' and 'Losers of the World' Happy Father's Day in Bizarre Statement

Former President Donald Trump sent out a bizarre Father's Day message, taking aim at his political opponents and critics in a backhanded message marking the holiday. Banned from Twitter and Facebook, Trump's divisive and confrontational messages have become less common in recent months. But the former president regularly releases official statements, often to criticize President Joe Biden or other political rivals.
POTUSMSNBC

Bankrupting Trump? Legal insider behind mafia law rattling Trump

New York law poses the risk of bankruptcy for citizen Donald Trump if the entire Trump Organization is indicted. The Manhattan DA veteran who wrote the memo that may seal Trump’s fate in the New York probe, Daniel Alonso, joins MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber to explain how the Trump Organization could be indicted as a company and why this fact is critical to the ongoing investigation.