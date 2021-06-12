Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orlando, FL

Joe Biden Demands Gun Reform, Acknowledges Pulse Nightclub Massacre

Posted by 
Joe Duncan
Joe Duncan
 11 days ago

The President pays his respects and calls on lawmakers to enact change

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H8798_0aSXct5x00
David Lienemann

Today marks the 5th anniversary of the deadly mass shooting at the Pulse Nightclub in Orlando, Florida. Five years ago today a crazed gunman strolled into the premier nightclub in Orlando and opened fire, killing 49 people and injuring 53 others. The event was the nation's greatest loss of life in a mass shooting at the time, and now, after the Las Vegas mass shooting that claimed the lives of 60 people, it still remains the second-biggest mass shooting in American history.

The Pulse Nightclub is an LGBTQ bar and dance club, and the grounds have now become a makeshift memorial and a symbol of perseverance in the presence of hate.

And now, the venue will be officiated as such, as Congress has now voted to designate Pulse Nightclub a national memorial in the wake of the shooting that occurred 5 years ago this week.

On Wednesday night, the U.S. Senate passed the bill making it official.

The shooting at the nightclub came right after the midway point of a decade riddled with mass shootings in public places, with shooters targeting innocent victims in senseless instances of tragedy.

Since then, Pulse has gone from just a premier hotspot for LGBTQ partygoers to get out and have a good time, listen to good music, and dance the night away, to being a reminder of the fact that terrorists can strike at any moment.

And in the wake of all of this, Joe Biden has weighed in on the need for new gun legislation to try and curb these crimes that continue to happen with alarming regularity. And just today, on early Saturday morning in Austin Texas, another mass shooting took place that injured 13 people. Thankfully, no one lost their lives.

Addressing the anniversary, Biden said:

Pulse Nightclub is hallowed ground. Within minutes, the Pulse nightclub that had long been a place of acceptance and joy turned into a place of unspeakable pain and loss. Forty-nine people were there celebrating Latin night were murdered, even more injured, and countless others scarred forever – the victims were family members, partners and friends, veterans and students, young, Black, Asian and Latino – our fellow Americans.

This marks the second time President Biden has addressed the massacre, as he had done so as Vice President under the Obama administration when both men paid their respects to the dead and visited with the families who'd lost loved ones in the massacre back in 2016.

It was at that point that Biden pivoted to action. He called for stricter gun laws in an attempt to garner support for legislation that would prevent such tragedies from happening, saying:

Over the years, I have stayed in touch with families of the victims and with the survivors who have turned their pain into purpose, and who remind us that we must do more than remember victims of gun violence and all of the survivors, family members, and friends left behind; we must act.

He urged lawmakers to "do our best" to try and stop gun violence, renewing calls for a ban on assault weapons, a ban on high capacity magazines, the passing of so-called "red flag" laws, which are laws that allow for guns to be seized if a person presents an extreme risk by way of a protection order. Like restraining orders, these laws are intended to limit someone's ability to cause harm to someone else. Though to some, this is interpreted as a violation of civil liberties and the second amendment.

Red flag laws are an idea that law enforcement and lawmakers suggest will help them to stop these sorts of violent crimes before the killers strike and people are harmed.

The president also mentioned stripping gun manufacturers from protection against liability for these sorts of mass shootings. If that happened, the gun manufacturers themselves would be able to be held liable for mass shootings that were committed with their weapons.

But with a deadlocked Senate at a stalemate, it seems unlikely that any serious to our gun laws will pass. Senator Joe Manchin seems to be the roadblock the Democrats didn't anticipate. He's signaled a total unwillingness to pass most of the legislation Senate Democrats have called for, as the party scrambles to figure out a way to negotiate with or circumvent his stonewalling.

View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
Joe Duncan

Joe Duncan

Orlando, FL
838
Followers
125
Post
118K+
Views
ABOUT

From Los Angeles, California, I write informative pieces about a variety of issues, from relationships and sexuality to philosophy and life's big questions. Life isn’t a series of many moments, but one moment that is always changing. | Catch me at: https://twitter.com/JoeMDuncan |

 https://twitter.com/JoeMDuncan
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
State
Florida State
Orlando, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Joe Manchin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#The Pulse Nightclub#Lgbtq#The U S Senate#Asian#Latino#Americans#Democrats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Florida StatePosted by
Joe Duncan

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Signs Bill That Requires a Moment of Prayer in Schools

This law is all but guaranteed to be both misinterpreted and fought over. Today, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill that would require a moment of silence for prayer in school. In what some will certainly consider a nod to evangelical movements both in Florida and across America, the Florida governor has positioned himself more in line with the religious right, both with this new piece of legislation and his unwavering support with the State of Israel.
Florida StatePosted by
Joe Duncan

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Officially Bans Critical Race Theory

This will surely cause a massive political fight over the nature of Florida education. In a decision that's certain to send shockwaves throughout the state of Florida, as well as the nation, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has finally gotten his wish to ban Critical Race Theory from the Florida education system. After hours on top of hours of debate during a town hall that was held, the Florida Board of Education unanimously approved the ban on Critical Race Theory.
Florida StatePosted by
Joe Duncan

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Signs Highly Controversial Transgender Sports Bill on the First Day of Pride Month

Transgender girls will no longer be able to participate in girls' sports. Today, June 1st of 2021, is the first day of Pride Month, a month where LGBTQ people celebrate diversity and culture, as well as the gains made over the years encompassing a span of LGBTQ rights. Also today, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed a controversial law that's been debated hotly among political pundits and basically everyone paying attention for months now: the one that disallows transgender girls from participating in girls' sports statewide. It's called the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act, and Governor DeSantis views it as a way to keep the playing field even and sports competitions.
Florida StatePosted by
Joe Duncan

Nikki Fried Announces Her Run for Florida Governor as a Democrat

Another challenger has entered the race for the Florida Governorship. This campaign season for the governorship of Florida has heated up in recent months, with several challengers to Ron DeSantis announcing their bids for the democratic ticket to take on the sitting Republican Governor. First, it began a few months ago when former Florida governor Charlie Crist tossed his hat into the mix, announcing his bid as a challenger to the DeSantis Administration.
Miami, FLPosted by
Joe Duncan

Florida Mass Shooting Leaves 2 Dead and Over 20 People Injured in Miami

Another mass shooting broke out in the United States on Sunday, May 30th, this time in Miami Florida. It was early morning when a large group of people was gathered together at a banquet hall to enjoy what they must’ve thought would be another ordinary Sunday. The shooting occurred outside of the banquet hall that had been rented out for a concert, as the murderers shot blindly into the crowd, hitting as many concert-goers as possible.
Florida StatePosted by
Joe Duncan

Florida Ends Extended Unemployment Benefits of $300. What Now?

After a protracted battle, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis says no more additional unemployment benefits. On Monday, Florida became the 23rd state in America to get rid of the extended unemployment benefits. The additional benefits were provided by the federal government to all Americans beginning with the CARES act in the Spring of 2020, and they were subsequently extended several times, both by Donald Trump and Joe Biden, in December and March.