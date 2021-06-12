Cancel
Roxana Anton

Get a Free Pfizer Vaccine at Dracula's Castle in Romania

Roxana Anton
 11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OeQnd_0aSWeOF500
Bran Castle/Pixabay.com

Want to visit a historic place, and get a free Pfizer Vaccine?

Go to Dracula's castle, in Romania!

From the month of May, they launched the free vaccine campaign: Dracula's bite becomes the anti-Covid vaccine.

All tourists can receive the vaccine against Covid-19, for free, even without any reservation.

Romanian citizens, those from the European Union and Switzerland, but also foreigners with the right to reside in Romania have the right to be vaccinated there. (source: dw.com)

The only vaccine that was advertised to be done there is Pfizer.

It's for free and they were doing the campaign during week-ends. If the campaign is going to be successful, it will probably be extended.

You also receive photos from taking the vaccine, and also a vaccinated certificate.

But why should you take this opportunity while it's possible?

For touristic and cultural purposes, of course.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ye3e3_0aSWeOF500
Pixabay.com

While getting the Pfizer Vaccine, visit the Famous historic Dracula's Castle, that is supposed to be the one belonging to Bram Stocker's character, Dracula, described in the omonime novel.

Bran Castle was built in medieval and Gothic style, and the first documents about it date back to 1377.

It is located in the municipality of Bran (near Brașov) and stands on the ancient border between Transylvania and Wallachia, in the European country Romania.

It is believed that on the place of the castle there was an older wooden citadel, dating back from the XIIIth Century.

This fortress, probably made of wood, was possibly built by the Teutonic Knights between 1211-1225. It is attributed to Master Theodorikus. In the 13th century, the territory of the Bran fortress was subject to the jurisdiction of the royal county of Alba Iulia. (source of information: Wikipedia)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23GsyZ_0aSWeOF500
Pixabay.com

In mass culture the castle owes part of its fame to the author Bram Stoker.

It is assumed that he set his gothic novel Dracula in this very place, since that of Bran is the only castle in Romania whose architecture coincides with that described by Stoker. Therefore, it is commonly known as "Dracula's castle".

Today the castle is home to a museum dedicated to the history of Transylvania and the royal family's collections.

It is one of the most famous attractions in Romania. (source of information: Wikipedia)

The castle or fortress was used during medieval times for strikes of the Hungarian kings, in the Romanian countries.

In 1448 the voivode of Wallachia Vlad III, also known as "Vlad the Impaler" for his reputation as a bloodthirsty man, settled in the castle. Following numerous disputes with neighboring Brasov, which supported another candidate for the throne and required to pay very high customs taxes, Vlad III in 1459 attacked the city and set fires in the suburbs.

Vlad the Impaler, one of the most famous rulers in the Romanian history, famous for his taughness in fight, was also called "Draculea", and it has been said that he is the one that Bram Stoker inspired from, when inventing his world-famous character, Dracula.

In 1897, Transylvania was chosen by Stoker as the setting for his famous gothic novel Dracula, whose main character, Count Dracula, dwells in a castle near the Carpathian Mountains. (Wikipedia)

Although Stoker has never visited Romania, he describes it as a backward land, scattered with small medieval villages terrified by vampires dwelling in Gothic castles. (Wikipedia)

Actually, the myth of the vampires, the living deads and other spirits that haunted at night has its roots in the extremely rich Romanian folklore.

It was , for instance, believed that garlic and he Cristian cross kept vampires and spirits away, and probably Bram Stoker took this from the Romanian ancient folklore and religious beliefs.

Bran is the only castle in Transylvania whose description coincides with that narrated by the Irish writer. Therefore, in the collective imagination the story of Dracula is inextricably linked to Bran.

Now, would you visit Dracula's castle, and get a bite of Pfizer?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48e87L_0aSWeOF500
Pixabay.com

