LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police responded to a fight at a party after a man was shot in the face on Saturday morning. According to LPD, officers were called to a party near 61st Street and Cleveland Avenue at around 4 a.m. after a fight broke between a dozen or so individuals. During the incident a man, about 30 years old, was shot in the face. The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.