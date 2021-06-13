On the road to Cherry Valley, Arkansas. Virginia Watkins

Cherry Valley, Arkansas became incorporated on August sixth, nineteen ten. The census records from twenty-twelve; states that Cherry Valley has a population of six hundred fifty-one people. Cherry Valley is located in Cross Country, at the intersection of Arkansas State Highway one and Highway forty-two. The town is a sixteen-minute drive away from the township of Hickory Ridge, Arkansas, nine minutes from Birdeye, Arkansas on Highway forty-two; a fifteen-minute drive from Harrisburg, Arkansas, nine minutes from Vanndale, Arkansas, and eighteen minutes away from Wynne, Arkansas on Highway one.

Highway one business district, Cherry Valley, Arkansas. Virginia Watkins

It is said that sometime around the period of the Civil War, it came to be a small settlement close by the junction of Coopers Creek, and Harrisburg Road. In the 1880s Cherry Valley moved closer to the tracks, due to the construction of the north-south railroad. The town was named after a grove of cherry trees near Cooper's Creek.

The North-South railroad. Virginia Watkins

The Cross County Bank, located in Cherry Valley, Arkansas. Virginia Watkins

In the early nineteen hundreds, two banks started up providing services for the residents and to the local farmers of Cherry Valley. It was in the year nineteen seven that the Bank of Cherry Valley, originally was founded; then later it was purchased by the First National Bank. During that same time frame, the Cross County Bank also opened in town.

The Post Office located in Cherry Valley, Arkansas. Virginia Watkins

A new post office building was assigned in Cherry Valley in 1965.

Carwell Farms Renewable Energy located in Cherry Valley, Arkansas. Virginia Watkins

Agricultural farms are rich in Cherry Valley, the township predominantly focuses on agriculture and other affiliated businesses. And the farmer's crops do quite well in the area. Rice, soybeans, milo, and corn are the prominent crops grown here, along with cattle ranching on Crowley’s Ridge. The largest employer in Cherry Valley is ECS House Industries; they happen to be one of the largest employers in Cherry Valley; constructing farm equipment.

Cross County School, Highway forty-two Virginia Watkins

The Hickory Ridge Elementary, Cherry Valley Elementary, and Vanndale Elementary schools were all consolidated at the new Cross County High School in 2009; the students that attend the school, located on Highway forty-two are known as "The Cross County Thunderbirds."

Cherry Valley was put on the map, by several prior residents of the community, that has become famous. First, by the bamboo fishing rod enthusiast Paul Holden Young . Second, the blues guitarist Auburn “Pat” Hare who played with the legendary Muddy Waters band from the years 1957 to 1960; who later was charged and convicted for killing his girlfriend. He died in prison on September twenty-six, in nineteen eighty, at the age of 49. Third, by Wayne Martin football player who was inducted into the New Orlean Saints, as well as into the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame and the UA Sports Hall of Honor in 2004. And fifth, by Wayne Martin's brother Jeff Martin, who played basketball for the Los Angeles Clippers from nineteen eighty-nine to nineteen ninety-one. Both Wayne, and his brother Jeff attended Cross County Highschool in the nineteen-eighties.

The old IGA grocery store located in Cherry Valley, off of Highway 42 and Highway 1. Virginia Watkins

Within the most recent years, a new Dollar General store was built in the township, before this, the township had an IGA grocery store, which was shut down in the by the early 200. The town also offers fuel, food, drinks, and other miscellaneous items, at Exxon.

Numerous businesses in the town of Cherry Valley, Arkansas. Virginia Watkins

If you are hungry, head to And One Brother Steakhouse at 152 North Railroad Street, located in Cherry Valley; where they do offer take-out, but no delivery. Another well-loved diner located off Highway one is The Nest , which is home to the awesome cowboy burger. The Best also offers take-out orders, no delivery. If you are starving for pizza, head to the local Exxon, on Highway one; where they offer Hot Stuff Pizza, made to order.

Exxon located on Highway 1, in Cherry Valley, Arkansas. Virginia Watkins

Every year, an annual festival, well known as the Cherry Fest, is usually held on the last Saturday in September at the city park, with music, delicious food, and other fun activities. If y'all haven't been to a Cherry Fest yet, make sure to mark the date on your calendars.

Cherry Valley, city park location sign. Virginia Watkins