The Oakes Legion Baseball team got their third win of the season as they were able to win in a dominant 11-1 fashion against Wahpeton. Most of the Tornadoes’ offense came in the second inning as seven runners came across home plate to quickly go up 7-0. Four Oakes hitters had multiple hits in their Monday win. Third baseman Howie Neustel went 2-3 with an RBI, centerfielder Alex Nelson went 2-4 with an RBI, first baseman Jaidy Gebhardt went 2-4 with three runs and catcher Joey Heim went 2-4 with two runs and an RBI.