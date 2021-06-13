Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gloucester County, VA

8282 Brays Point Rd, Gloucester, VA 23072

Richmond.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStop looking right now! This adorable waterfront charming cottage/farmhouse is waiting for you! This home is situated on 3.17 acres of land located right off the Severn River within 5 miles of the Bay. There is also a tidal pond w/culvert that was used, in the past, as a natural swimming pool. Imagine yourself sitting on the front patio or the back covered patio enjoying the beautiful wildlife, heron and the peace and serenity the water brings. This home was the first home built on Brays Point. It offers single story living however the second floor has plenty of room for expansion of another bedroom & bath. It's bright and sunny throughout. There are 2 septic systems allowing for the possibility of additional expansion of the home/guest cottage or in-law suite. There is a detached garage with 4 carport bays which has a brand new steel roof (w/30 year paint guarantee) plus another detached shed with plenty of storage. There is a whole house generator & whole house water softener. There is also a breath taking public boat landing just a few doors down at the end of the road. NO FLOOD INSURANCE CURRENTLY REQUIRED. What are you waiting for? The possibilities are endless here!

richmond.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Gloucester County, VA
Gloucester County, VA
Business
Local
Virginia Business
Local
Virginia Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood Insurance#Tidal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
ABC News

Oath Keeper pleads guilty in major Capitol riot conspiracy case

A member of the Oath Keepers charged in the Justice Department's sprawling conspiracy case targeting the group for its alleged coordination during the Jan. 6 insurrection pleaded guilty Wednesday to two counts of conspiracy and obstruction of an official proceeding for his participation in the Capitol riot with other members of the far-right militia group.
EconomyPosted by
The Associated Press

Last Apple Daily newspaper edition sold out across Hong Kong

HONG KONG (AP) — Across Hong Kong, people lined up early Thursday to buy the last print edition of the last remaining pro-democracy newspaper. By 8:30 a.m., Apply Daily’s final edition of 1 million copies was sold out across most of the city’s newsstands. The newspaper said it would cease operations after police froze $2.3 million in assets, searched its office and arrested five top editors and executives last week, accusing them of foreign collusion to endanger national security — another sign Beijing is tightening its grip on the semi-autonomous city.
Congress & CourtsCBS News

Supreme Court sides with cheerleader in free speech case

The Supreme Court ruled in favor of high school cheerleader Brandi Levy, who expressed her disappointment with profanity on social media about not making the varsity squad. The high court ruled her speech was protected by the First Amendment after she was suspended. Jan Crawford has more.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Defying 'defund police' calls, Democrat Adams leads NYC mayor's race

June 23 (Reuters) - For months, as New York City faced a growing spate of shootings, mayoral candidate Eric Adams delivered the same line at one campaign event after another: "The prerequisite for prosperity is public safety." Adams' message, which included a vow to beef up subway patrols, appears to...