8282 Brays Point Rd, Gloucester, VA 23072

Stop looking right now! This adorable waterfront charming cottage/farmhouse is waiting for you! This home is situated on 3.17 acres of land located right off the Severn River within 5 miles of the Bay. There is also a tidal pond w/culvert that was used, in the past, as a natural swimming pool. Imagine yourself sitting on the front patio or the back covered patio enjoying the beautiful wildlife, heron and the peace and serenity the water brings. This home was the first home built on Brays Point. It offers single story living however the second floor has plenty of room for expansion of another bedroom & bath. It's bright and sunny throughout. There are 2 septic systems allowing for the possibility of additional expansion of the home/guest cottage or in-law suite. There is a detached garage with 4 carport bays which has a brand new steel roof (w/30 year paint guarantee) plus another detached shed with plenty of storage. There is a whole house generator & whole house water softener. There is also a breath taking public boat landing just a few doors down at the end of the road. NO FLOOD INSURANCE CURRENTLY REQUIRED. What are you waiting for? The possibilities are endless here!