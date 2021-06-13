Cancel
Outpouring of thoughts and prayers for Christian Eriksen after footballer collapses on pitch at Euro 2020

By Greg Evans
The Independent
The Independent
 10 days ago

Footballer Christian Eriksen collapsed on Saturday evening during a Euro 2020 group stage between Denmark and Finland.

The midfielder received CPR on the pitch from the medical team who rushed to his assistance when he went down in the closing minutes of the first half.

His teammates formed a protective wall around him as he received treatment before he was wheeled off the pitch on a stretcher. The match was delayed just minutes later by English referee Anthony Taylor.

UEFA and the Danish Football Association confirmed that Eriksen was awake and in a stable condition after being transferred to a nearby hospital in Copenhagen.

The traumatic scenes would have been watched by millions around the world and there was an outpouring of support and prayers for the 29-year-old.

Both his current club Inter Milan and former team Tottenham Hotspur sent their thoughts and prayers to his family.

Former professional footballer Fabrice Muamba who suffered a cardiac arrest on the pitch in 2012 tweeted ‘Please God’ after witnessing the incident.

Elsewhere, Eriksen’s fellow professionals and pundits kept him in their thoughts with some sharing the Danish flag.

Images of his teammates huddled around Eriksen and those who consoled his partner, who was at pitchside proved particularly moving.

In the stadium, an incredible act of solidarity happened as the two sets of opposing supporters both chanted Eriksen’s name out of respect for the playmaker.

Amazingly the game will be finished tonight with the match set to resume at 19:30 GMT. The Danish FA confirmed this after the players had been informed that Eriksen was in a stable condition.

Get well soon Christian Eriksen. The entire football world is praying for you.

