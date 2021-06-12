Pilot Club installs new board
The Pilot Club of Great Bend recently installed the executive board for the 2021-2022 service and program year. After spending a year with remote and distance meeting, this June the club has reinstated in-person noontime meetings on the first and third Tuesdays of the month at Perkins restaurant. Pilot Club of Great Bend has for 33 years been a chapter of Pilot International whose mission is to influence positive change in communities throughout the world.www.gbtribune.com