Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

‘Nixon On Stilts And Steroids’: Watergate-era White House lawyer digs into bombshell new Trump scandal

By Gustaf Kilander
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HStMG_0aSUIB3E00

Former White House counsel under president Richard Nixon , John Dean , said that the Trump Justice Department secretly obtaining smartphone data of House Intelligence Committee Democrats is “Nixon on stilts and steroids”.

Mr Dean, who turned on Mr Nixon over the Watergate scandal, told CNN that the actions of the Department of Justice under former president Donald Trump was much worse than what Mr Nixon ever did.

“Nixon didn’t have that kind of Department of Justice,” Mr Dean said. He then relayed how the Nixon administration responded to the leak of the Pentagon Papers. The classified documents revealed details of US political and military activity in Vietnam .

“I got a call from the Oval Office the day after he learned that, and could the Department of Justice bring a criminal action for this? Called over, found out the short answer was they could, but they won’t,” Mr Dean said. “So Nixon couldn’t use the department as he wanted to.”

CNN anchor Erin Burnett asked Mr Dean if the actions of the Trump DOJ was “beyond what Nixon did?”

“It is beyond Nixon, yes,” he said. “It’s Nixon on stilts and steroids.”

Mr Dean added that Mr Trump’s attorney general Bill Barr “was very willing to do his bidding. The memo he wrote to get the job says ‘I’m ready to execute your presidency like a unitary executive presidency should be,’ which means no bars hold. ‘Go anywhere you want to go. I think you're the king.’ And he did that”.

“We now know there are countless examples of norms he was willing to break,” Mr Dean added. “At the end, however, he realized that this may be too far. He probably saw the handwriting on the wall before the rest of us that this man was never going to concede and he wasn’t ready to go there,” Mr Dean said about Mr Barr’s refusal to support Mr Trump’s baseless conspiracy theory that the election was stolen from him.

“I think Bill Barr has to testify,” Mr Dean said. “I’m surprised the Department of Justice hasn’t come out with a statement... I hope they’re getting their act together because this is going to be very troublesome.”

The Independent

The Independent

156K+
Followers
84K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erin Burnett
Person
Richard Nixon
Person
John Dean
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Watergate#Steroids#Stilts#Democrats#Cnn#The Department Of Justice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Country
Vietnam
News Break
White House
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Energized Trump probes pose problems for Biden

Six months after former President Trump left office, new disclosures are peeling back layers to his conduct in the White House, teeing up investigations that could create a headache for a Biden administration that is eager to move out of the shadow of its predecessor. A new trove of documents...
POTUSThe Guardian

Trump has ‘zero desire’ to be speaker of House, spokesman says

Donald Trump has “zero desire” to be speaker of the House of Representatives, a spokesman said, after the former president discussed the outlandish idea. Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat, is the current House speaker. Republicans under the minority leader, Kevin McCarthy, hope to retake the chamber next year. Trump was ejected...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Atlantic

Trump’s Campaign to Overturn the Election Was Inane

In October 2006, just as bankers all over Wall Street were realizing that maybe, just maybe, they should be a little more circumspect about their adventures in subprime-mortgage bundling, some financiers at Goldman Sachs dreamed up a code for use in email: LDL. “Let’s discuss live.” In one notorious example, someone on the mortgage-securities desk mentioned Goldman’s urgent need to sell off “junk nobody was dumb enough to take the first time around.” His superior shot back, “LDL.”
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CBS News

Progressive House Democrats pen letter blasting Attorney General Merrick Garland's handling of Trump-era cases

In a letter addressed to Merrick Garland on Monday, a group of progressive House Democrats criticized the U.S. attorney general for failing to reverse the "weaponization and politicization" of the Justice Department under the Trump administration. Devlin Barrett, The Washington Post's national security and law enforcement reporter, joins CBSN's "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Where another Trump presidency could take America

(CNN) — "It's a fragile time for our democracy," said US Rep. Eric Swalwell, disclosing earlier this month that the Department of Justice had secretly seized his communications records in 2017, when he was on a congressional committee investigating then-president Donald Trump's ties to Russia. Rep. Adam Schiff, also on...
POTUSWashington Post

Garland tries to untangle the Trump legacy at the Justice Department

Three months into his new job, judge-turned-attorney-general Merrick Garland, who inherited a demoralized and politicized Justice Department, is facing criticism from some Democrats that he is not doing enough to quickly expunge Trump-era policies and practices. On a host of issues ranging from leak investigations to civil and criminal cases...
POTUSThe Guardian

The rogue department: how the Trump DoJ trashed legal and political norms

Donald Trump never did much to hide his dangerous belief that the US justice department and the attorneys general who helmed it should serve as his own personal lawyers and follow his political orders, regardless of norms and the law. Former senior DoJ officials say the former president aggressively prodded...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. House panel seeks documents from Trump-era probes of leaks

WASHINGTON, June 17 (Reuters) - A U.S. House of Representatives committee on Thursday requested documents from the Justice Department related to the Trump administration's seizure of phone records from lawmakers, journalists and the then-White House counsel as part of its investigations into leaks of classified information. The House Democrats, led...
POTUSPosted by
The Atlantic

How to Hold Trump Accountable

A torrent of new revelations is filling in the picture of how Donald Trump used, and abused, his authority as president. But the disclosures may serve only to underscore how little remains known about all the ways in which Trump barreled through traditional limits on the exercise of presidential power—and highlight the urgency of developing a more comprehensive accounting before the 2024 election, when he may seek to regain those powers.
POTUSPosted by
Forbes

‘Fire And Fury’ Author Wolff Publishing Account Of Trump’s Final Months In White House

Author Michael Wolff—whose 2018 book Fire and Fury the Trump Administration sought to block from being published—is releasing a new book next month detailing former President Donald Trump’s final months in office, which will likely offer an explosive take on the Trump Administration in contrast to a flurry of books now in the works from Jared Kushner and other top Trump advisors.