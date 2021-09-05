Fantasy football rankings: From cheat sheets to championships
Fantasy Running Back Rankings
1. Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings
2. Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers
3. Derrick Henry , Tennessee Titans
4. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints
- The Saints’ offense should lean on Kamara plenty, especially with Michael Thomas out ( ankle surgery ) for likely the first month of the season. In addition to this, Kamara benefits from not having Taysom Hill under center, stealing the rushing plays. For this, he will remain one of the best dual-threat PPR running backs in the league.
5. Saquon Barkley, New York Giants
New York Giants’ Saquon Barkley will return when ‘my body tells me I’m ready’
6. Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns
7. Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys
8. Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers
9. Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts
- Taylor dazzled in the second half of his rookie season in 2020, finishing the year with 1,468 scrimmage yards and 12 touchdowns. He’s just getting started and he will fly off draft boards as quickly as ever in both redraft and dynasty league formats .
10. Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers
11. Antonio Gibson, Washington Football Team
12. Najee Harris , Pittsburgh Steelers
- The Steelers ranked dead-last in rushing in 2020. So, enter Harris. He’s a first-round rookie RB who will have an immediate fantasy impact as a three-down back. Note, that Harris averaged whopping 6.0 yards per carry en-route to 26 rushing touchdowns in Alabama in 2020.
13. Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals
14. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Kansas City Chiefs
15. David Montgomery, Chicago Bears
- Montgomery evolved into a dependable fantasy running back in his second season, and his ADP entering 2021 is 3.12 . With that said, he boasts plenty of upside as an RB who will be looking to best the 1,508 total yards and 10 touchdowns he recorded in 2020.
16. Chris Carson, Seattle Seahawks
17. James Robinson , Jacksonville Jaguars
18. Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles
19. D’Andre Swift, Detroit Lions
20. Raheem Mostert, San Francisco 49ers
Fantasy Wide Receiver Rankings
1. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills
2. Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs
3. Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers
4. Calvin Ridley, Atlanta Falcons
5. DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals
- Hopkins should remain a ball hog after averaging 10 targets per game in his first year as a Cardinal. He’s easily a WR1 who should be best his six touchdowns accomplished in 2020. One would think this should come pretty easily.
6. Justin Jefferson , Minnesota Vikings
Justin Jefferson vs. NFL’s all-time greats: Will the wide receiver become a legend?
7. D.K. Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks
- Metcalf is a freak of an athlete and he easily stands to rise within this ranking. He enters 2021 having recorded 1,303 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns last season. Can he top these stats in 2022?
8. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
9. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers
10. A.J. Brown, Tennessee Titans
Football reportedly will generate more than $20 billion in legal sports bets
11. Terry McLaurin, Washington Football Team
- McLaurin should continue to thrive as a fantasy WR who can be trusted on a weekly basis to earn his keep. He averaged 74.5 yards per game last season, with this stat standing to increase with stability at QB in Washington. He also stands to record more than the four lowly touchdowns he produced in 2020.
12. Allen Robinson, Chicago Bears
13. Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
14. Amari Cooper, Dallas Cowboys
Fantasy football dynasty rankings: Young NFL stars to target in 2021
15. Julio Jones, Tennessee Titans
16. D.J. Moore, Carolina Panthers
17. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys
18. Diontae Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers
19. Robert Woods, Los Angeles Rams
- Woods will play with a new quarterback which should boost him into the top-20 fantasy WR discussion. Plus he’ll likely pick up some extra targets with stud RB Cam Akers out for the season . Hopefully, this keep Woods producing solid WR2 fantasy points on a weekly basis.
20. Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers
10 bold predictions for 2021 NFL season
Fantasy Tight End Rankings
1. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs
2. Darren Waller, Las Vegas Raiders
- Don’t sleep on Waller as top fantasy TE option in 2021. Among receivers and tight ends last year, Waller ranked 10th-overall in receiving yards with 1,196. He also scored nine times. There is little to suggest that Derek Carr won’t continue to look Waller’s way tons starting with Week 1.
3. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers
4. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens
5. Kyle Pitts , Atlanta Falcons
Josh Rosen to vie for backup QB job with Atlanta Falcons
6. T.J. Hockenson, Detroit Lions
7. Rob Gronkowski, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
8. Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles
9. Logan Thomas, Washington Football Team
- Thomas was a pleasant surprise in 2020, putting up 670 yards and six touchdowns playing under an array of Washington QBs. Get Ryan Fitzpatrick in the mix and Thomas’ fantasy stock should clearly climb.
10. Tyler Higbee, Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams’ Darrell Henderson (thumb) should be ready for opener
11. Mike Gesicki, Miami Dolphins
12. Noah Fant, Denver Broncos
- Those waiting to draft a fantasy TE will want to keep Fant on their radar. He was a bright spot on Denver’s offense last year after garnering 93 targets in 15 games. That target share should keep coming as the Broncos’ offense often relies on their passing game to catch up from playing behind.
13. Robert Tonyan, Green Bay Packers
14. Adam Trautman, New Orleans Saints
15. Hunter Henry, New England Patriots
16. Cole Kmet, Chicago Bears
17. Jonnu Smith, New England Patriots
18. Austin Hooper, Cleveland Browns
19. Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers
20. Blake Jarwin
- Jarwin should return as the No. 1 TE in Dallas after playing in just one game last season. Keep an eye out as training camp plays out to be sure it is Jarwin that stays atop of the depth chart ahead of Dalton Schulz, who was serviceable as a fill in for the 2020 season.
Fantasy Defense Rankings
1. Baltimore Ravens
2. Los Angeles Rams
3. Pittsburgh Steelers
- T.J. Watt led the league with 15 sacks in 2020. With that said, there are more fantasy points to come from this bruising pass rusher starting in September. In addition to Watt’s efforts last year, the Steelers gave up a total of just 19.5 points and 305.8 total yards per clash. This is a solid fantasy defense to kick your season off with in 2021.
4. Denver Broncos
NFL defense rankings: Denver Broncos boast an elite group entering Week 1
5. San Francisco 49ers
6. New England Patriots
7. Washington Football Team
- You can’t go wrong with taking a flier on the WFT defense in your fantasy league. This defense gets to face Daniel Jones and Co., as well as a fresh Jalen Hurts twice per year for starters. And as a unit in 2020, the Washington defense allowed only 20.6 points slip by per game.
8. Los Angeles Chargers
9. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
10. Buffalo Bills
Fantasy Kicker Rankings
- Harrison Butker, Kansas City Chiefs
2. Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens
3. Greg Zuerlein, Dallas Cowboys
- The ‘Boys will be back to putting up yards and points galore with the return of Dak Prescott. Meaning Zuerlein will have plenty of opportunities to be on the field, sealing the deal with PATs and game-changing field goals.
4. Ryan Succop , Tampa Bay Buccaneers
5. Will Lutz, New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints pick QB Jameis Winston as starter
6. Matt Gay, Los Angeles Rams
7. Tyler Bass, Buffalo Bills
- The Bills’ offense will continue to thrive which means Bass, who is entering his second year, will remain a very busy guy in 2021. His 57 extra points made as a rookie rank him 24th overall in the NFL’s history of single-season leaders.
8. Younghoe Koo, Atlanta Falcons
9. Mason Crosby, Green Bay Packers
10. Matt Prater, Arizona Cardinals
Predicting fantasy football sleepers and breakouts for 2021
