At this point, I’m pretty sure the Arizona Diamondbacks have angered a higher being. Twenty-two straight losses on the road — tied for the longest such streak in MLB history. Starting with a loss to the Miami Marlins on May 4, the Diamondbacks have yet to win a single game away from Chase Field, and Tuesday night was just another piece of evidence pointing to the idea that something supernatural must be stopping the D-backs from winning outside of Arizona.