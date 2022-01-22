ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Will the Cincinnati Reds ever leave Cincinnati?

By Matt Johnson
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47S1SX_0aSRWupQ00

The Cincinnati Reds are a part of MLB history, widely recognized as one of the most storied franchises in baseball. But the Reds have fallen on hard times in recent years and with MLB relocation and expansion gaining steam, could the Reds leave Cincinnati?

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred is always looking for ways to maximize revenue, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic. While the league took in $10 billion in revenue in 2019, this past season dealt the league a huge blow. With MLB ratings dropping, another issue we looked into , and owners focused on profits, relocation becomes a real possibility.

Before we analyze why the Reds might leave Cincinnati, along with the counterpoints to suggest they will stay in the region, let’s look at the franchise history.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00weuI_0aSRWupQ00 Also Read:
Best batting average of all time: Top MLB hitters by career average, best BA in 2021

When were the Cincinnati Reds founded?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4derqD_0aSRWupQ00
Sam Green/Cincinnati Enquirer via USA TODAY NETWORK

The Cincinnati Reds are one of the oldest MLB teams, founded in 1881 and joining Major League Baseball in 1882. Formerly known as the Cincinnati Red Stockings (1882-’89) and later the Redlegs (1954-’98), the Reds are one of the most tenured members in the National League.

Since the team was founded, the Reds have bounced around a few stadiums. The first games were held at Bank Street Grounds before League Park opened in 1884. The ballpark was then demolished and replaced on the same grounds in 1902 by Palace of the Fans. It only stood until 1911, when Cincinnati demolished it and built Crosley Field in its place.

The Reds moved into Riverfront Stadium (1970-’96), which was later renamed Cinergy Field (1996-2002). Built along the Ohio River, the stadium served as the home of the Reds, Cincinnati Bengals and Cincinnati Bearcats.

Finally, Great American Ballpark opened in 2003. At $290 million, more than $400 million with inflation today, the new stadium was largely funded by Hamilton County taxpayers. The Reds paid $2.5 million annually to the county through 2011 and have paid $1 in rent every year since.

After being one of the best teams in baseball during the 1960s and 70s, the Reds have only reached the MLB playoffs four times since GAB opened. Unsurprisingly, attendance and fan interest have suffered and that could play a potential role if MLB considers relocating a team.

Why the Reds might leave Cincinnati

If the Reds were consistently competing for the World Series, or the NL pennant at the very least, MLB could live with Cincinnati. But a sub-.500 record in six of the past seven seasons and zero NLCS appearances since 1995, attendance has plummeted.

  • Cincinnati Reds attendance (2003): 2.355 million, 29,077 average per game, 69.1% capacity
  • Cincinnati Reds attendance (2008) : 2.058 million, 25,415 average per game, 60.4% capacity
  • Cincinnati Reds attendance (2013) : 2.534 million, 31,288 average per game, 73.9% capacity
  • Cincinnati Reds attendance (2018) : 1.629 million, 20,115 average per game, 47.5% capacity
  • Cincinnati Reds attendance (2019) : 1.808 million, 22,329 average per game
  • Cincinnati Reds attendance (2021): 1.505 million, 18,581 average fans per game

Baseball’s popularity is falling, which could be a part of the issue for the Reds. But it’s hard to blame cost, given the average price for Reds tickets has flattened since 2012 . There are also other factors at play, which would influence MLB revenue.

  • 1,203 average spending/citizen, via Ballotpedia .
  • 37th largest media market in the United States
  • Cincinnati Reds value ( Forbes ): $1.085 billion, 27th in MLB

There’s more than enough incentive there for MLB to consider the Reds as a relocation candidate. But ownership also plays a huge role in the matter. Bob Castellini currently holds controlling shares of the club and grew up in Cincinnati, so he won’t be the one to relocate the team. But when it comes time for the Castellini family to sell the team, bidders will recognize there are better markets out there than Cincinnati.

Potential MLB relocation cities

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33WKvL_0aSRWupQ00
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

It’s a matter of when, not if, an MLB team relocates. The Oakland Athletics are the strongest candidate, but the Tampa Bay Rays are another possibility to find a new market. Even if those clubs remain, league executives recognize there are some outstanding markets available.

This is without even considering a team moving to Montreal, where there is overwhelming support for MLB’s return.

MLB has every reason to heavily weigh relocating a team to a market that will generate more revenue, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic. While expansion might be the preferred option and could certainly be in the league’s future, a team moving to a new city is likelier to happen first.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sNCcJ_0aSRWupQ00 Also Read:
MLB ratings: 2021 World Series television ratings improve, still long-term concerns for baseball

Why the Cincinnati Reds won’t relocate

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KWHQd_0aSRWupQ00
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

With all that said, baseball fans in Cincinnati have little reason to worry. If any team is going to move within the next five years, it will be the Athletics or Rays. Even looking past the immediate future, it’s hard to fathom the Reds leaving Cincinnati.

The team’s lease at Great American Ballpark doesn’t expire until 2037 and there’s zero reason to back out of the contract. At a time when clubs are doing everything possible to cut expenses, the Reds are elated to only pay $1 a year to Cincinnati.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u57sH_0aSRWupQ00 Also Read:
Longest home run ever: Farthest home run in MLB history, 2021

Barring unexpected changes for the Castellini family, there’s also nothing to indicate a sale is on the horizon. Bob Castellini is only 79 and selling the team he grew up rooting for isn’t within the realm of possibility for a while. Even if the time comes where the club is put up for sale, the Castellini family will likely insist that whoever takes majority control vows to never move the team.

The Cincinnati Reds, despite their struggles, remain an integral part of MLB history. Even as baseball becomes more obsessed with increasing revenue and reducing spending, an iconic franchise won’t be relocated. Ultimately, the Reds will likely win another World Series before they relocate.

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former Yankees Pitcher Sentenced To 40-60 Years In Prison

Former MLB pitcher Sergio Mitre is reportedly facing decades in prison after being convicted or murdering the daughter of his former partner. Mitre, who pitched for four teams in the majors from 2003-11, was convicted of the murder of 1-year-old Ines in 2020, according to Mexican journalist Beatriz Pereyra. As...
MLB
The Spun

Former MLB Pitcher Reportedly Accused Of Rape, Battery

Former Major League Baseball pitcher Sam Dyson, who played for five different teams between 2012 and 2019, is facing serious charges that could land him in court. Dyson is being accused of rape, battery and infliction of emotional distress by his former girlfriend. The allegations were listed in legal papers filed in Florida’s 15th Judicial Court this past Monday.
MLB
Yardbarker

Rachel Nichols officially out at ESPN

The Rachel Nichols era at ESPN is officially over. Andrew Marchand of The New York Post reported on Wednesday that Nichols has reached a settlement agreement with ESPN to terminate their relationship. She is now free to pursue other opportunities immediately. Nichols first worked for ESPN from 2004 to 2013,...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Manfred
Sporting News

Why was Alex Rodriguez at Packers vs. 49ers playoff game? Ex-MLB star gets on TV while watching Aaron Rodgers

A face in the Lambeau Field crowd at Saturday night's 49ers-Packers NFL playoff game: Alex Rodriguez. With a Packers wool cap on his head. Oh, and he was dancing. Sort of. Fox Sports did a brief cross-promotion with one of its MLB studio hosts in the fourth quarter. The original A-Rod was watching the other A-Rod, Aaron Rodgers, try unsuccessfully to guide the Pack to a snowy divisional round victory. The camera zoomed in on Rodriguez and, it was believed, a companion as he swayed to the music on the PA system. Or maybe he was just trying to stay warm on a sub-freezing Wisconsin night.
NFL
Empire Sports Media

7 New York Yankees that should be in the Hall of Fame but aren’t, what do you think?

The New York Yankees history is riddled with great players, many of which have a place in the Baseball Hall of Fame. Names like Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, Frank “homerun” Baker, Yogi Berra, Phil Rizzuto, and so many more. The most recent inductees are #2 Derek Jeter and of course Mariano Rivera, the first player ever to be enshrined unanimously. But even with all these many Yankee fans think that their favorite player should be in the Hall as well. Today we look at just seven of those that are usually mentioned as snubbed of the ultimate recognition.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Games#Mlb Playoffs#The Cincinnati Reds#Cincinnati Enquirer#Usa Today Network#Major League Baseball#The National League#Palace Of The Fans#Cincinnati Bengals#Great American Ballpark
Yardbarker

Alex Rodriguez shown on TV at Packers game with new girlfriend?

Everyone quickly wondered who the mystery blonde was. Rodriguez was recently linked to sports reporter Melanie Collins, but it was hard to tell in that weather whether that was Collins. So, why was that a favor for Rodriguez?. A-Rod previously went through a highly publicized breakup with ex-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez....
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Bears may have surprising favorite for head coach role?

The Chicago Bears are one of the teams hiring both a head coach and general manager, and that may lead them to a combination favored by a key figure helping with the search. Former Colts executive Bill Polian is closely involved with the Chicago search. Polian may be eyeing Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus and Indianapolis scouting director Morocco Brown for the coach and GM positions in Chicago, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. Chiefs personnel director Ryan Poles has made a strong impression, however, and is firmly in the mix.
NFL
The Spun

Everyone’s Saying The Same Thing About NFL Overtime

The Kansas City Chiefs just beat the Buffalo Bills with a game-winning touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes to Travis Kelce. It was an incredible finish, with the Chiefs forcing overtime on a game-tying field goal as time expired. Kansas City then got the ball first in overtime and they didn’t give it up.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Chicago Cubs: 3 possible trade destinations for Ian Happ

So let’s talk about Ian Happ and the fork in the road he finds himself at. On one hand, you have a player who seems to be the talk of trade town at least once a season when he underperforms, but then manages to completely flip the script and becomes a candidate for a contract extension instead. Regardless of which path he winds up taking, the inconsistencies in his game have to level off – and he’ll get the chance to show he can do that with the Chicago Cubs here in 2022.
MLB
FanSided

3 now eliminated Chicago Bears coaching candidates to consider

The Chicago Bears were a very subpar NFL team in 2021. They weren’t the worst team in the league but you would almost rather them be. They don’t have their first-round pick because of the Justin Fields trade but at least the other round’s selections would be higher picks.
NFL
Yardbarker

Boomer Esiason has strong halftime message for Mike Vrabel, analytics gurus

Boomer Esiason delivered a strong message to Mike Vrabel and analytics folks while speaking at halftime of the Tennessee Titans-Cincinnati Bengals AFC divisional round playoff game on Saturday. The Titans were down 6-0 in the second quarter to the Bengals, who had kicked a pair of field goals early in...
NFL
FanSided

Michigan football: Wolverines have backup plan if Jim Harbaugh leaves

If Jim Harbaugh ultimately leaves for the NFL soon, the Michigan Wolverines have a backup plan to replace him quickly. Jim Harbaugh finally led Michigan to a win over Ohio State this past season, and indications are he wants to be…re-compensated after taking a pay cut last year. Harbaugh has what he surely considers unfinished business in the NFL, after reaching the NFC title game (with one Super Bowl loss) in the first three of his four seasons as head coach of the San Francisco 49ers from 2011-2014.
NFL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

37K+
Followers
34K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy