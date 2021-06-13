Cancel
Christian Eriksen: Denmark midfielder ‘awake’ and ‘stable’ after collapsing during Euro 2020 game

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pFuq8_0aSRV0xY00

Christian Eriksen is “awake” and “stable” in hospital after collapsing on the pitch during Denmark ’s Euro 2020 match against Finland.

The Inter Milan midfielder stumbled forward in the 43rd minute and then fell to the turf as Thomas Delaney looked to throw the ball towards him to restart play in the Group B fixture.

The Danish Football Association have confirmed Eriksen is “awake” and is currently receiving further examinations at Rigshospitalet in Copenhagen.

Denmark vs Finland LIVE: Euro 2020 game suspended after Christian Eriksen collapses on the pitch

After Eriksen collapsed, English referee Anthony Taylor, alongside Danish players Delaney and Martin Braithwaite, among others, immediately waived towards the medical team to rush onto the pitch to assist the 29-year-old.

Eriksen was quickly given CPR by medics, with both sets of players looking on with great concern.

The match at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen was soon postponed and Taylor signalled to the players to return to the dressing rooms as medical attention continued on the pitch.

Simon Kjaer and Kasper Schmeichel could be seen consoling Eriksen’s partner on the side of the pitch.

Uefa confirmed the game has been “suspended”, due to a “medical emergency”, while another statement confirmed a “crisis meeting” has taken place between both teams and match officials.

The statement read: “Following the medical emergency involving Denmark’s player Christian Eriksen, a crisis meeting has taken place with both teams and match officials and further information will be communicated at 19:45 CET. The player has been transferred to the hospital and has been stabilised.”

Eriksen’s former club Tottenham wrote on Twitter: “All of our thoughts are with Christian Eriksen and his family.”

While an England statement read: “Our thoughts this evening are with Christian Eriksen and his family, and all connected with the Danish Football Union.”

BBC had shown the fixture and issued an apology after images of Eriksen receiving treatment were broadcast before the programme was brought to a premature end.

Presenter Gary Lineker and pundits Cesc Fabregas, Alex Scott and Micah Richards all appeared in total shock when footage cut back to the studio with Scott visibly emotional when asked about the incident.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ryUQd_0aSRV0xY00

In a statement, a BBC spokesperson said: “Everyone at the BBC is hoping Christian Eriksen makes a full recovery. We apologise to anyone who was upset by the images broadcast.

“In-stadium coverage is controlled by UEFA as the host broadcaster, and as soon as the match was suspended, we took our coverage off air as quickly as possible.”

Eriksen collapsed face first as he rushed to receive a throw-in close to the corner flag deep in Finland’s half and teammates formed a shield around the midfielder while he received treatment.

After he was carried off the pitch on a stretcher, the fans inside the stadium in Copenhagen chanted Eriksen’s name in a moment of unity.

Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin said: “Moments like this put everything in life into perspective. I wish Christian a full and speedy recovery and pray his family has strength and faith.

“At these times, the unity of the football family is so strong and he and his family carry with them the good wishes and prayers of everyone. I heard of fans of both teams chanting his name. Football is beautiful and Christian plays it beautifully.”

Eriksen’s club side Inter Milan said on Twitter: “Forza Chris, all of our thoughts are with you”.

The Denmark match resumed after an almost 90-minute delay with the teams welcomed back onto the pitch to warm applause.

England, who get their Euro 2020 campaign under way on Sunday against Croatia, were due to hold a press conference at 6.30pm BST with captain Harry Kane set to be alongside manager Gareth Southgate.

Kane spent eight seasons with Eriksen at Tottenham and the media briefing was cancelled at the request of the Football Association.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=385cMj_0aSRV0xY00

A statement on the live feed read: “In light of the awful events unfolding in Copenhagen, the FA have asked permission not to do their press conference scheduled at 19.30 CET. So the ENG press conference is cancelled. Thank you for your understanding.”

Southgate later added: “We are encouraged by the update from the Danish Football Association this evening. On behalf of the FA , our players and staff, we send our very best wishes to Christian and those close to him.

“We pay tribute to those who went to his aid with such care to give the support he received. Our thoughts remain with Christian and his family tonight.”

The FA also said in a statement “Our thoughts this evening are with Christian Eriksen and his family, and all connected with the Danish Football Union.”

Inter teammate Romelu Lukaku paid tribute to Eriksen after he scored for Belgium against Russia in Saturday evening’s other Euro 2020 match.

He said to the pitchside camera: “Chris, I love you” after he broke the deadlock in the Group B clash.

The Denmark match later resumed with Finland running out winners thanks to Joel Pohjanpalo’s second-half goal.

