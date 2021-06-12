Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Migos LA Leakers Freestyle

By Paul “Big Homie” Duong
rapradar.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMigos took their album release day over to Power 106 for an exclusive freestyle on the LA Leakers’ Lift Off show. Over a knocking instrumental by DJ Durel, Offset, Takeoff and Quavo each cracked a mic and showcased their flossy raps and their bouncy flows. Culture III is available now...

rapradar.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nba Youngboy
Person
Polo G
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Juice Wrld
Person
Quavo
Person
Pop Smoke
Person
Cardi B
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MusicRolling Stone

‘Rich Off Pain’ Is a Tragic Standout on Lil Baby and Lil Durk’s ‘The Voice of the Heroes’

After much anticipation, Atlanta rapper Lil Baby’s and Chicago’s Lil Durk’s collaboration The Voice of the Heroes hit streaming platforms today. Teased in March, the project is a power move from the two acts whose stars rose immeasurably in the past year. Among other successes, last June, Lil Baby found his place in the summer’s uprisings against anti-black racism and policing by releasing “The Bigger Picture,” an earnest protest anthem, to critical and popular acclaim. The song earned two Grammy nominations. In 2020, Lil Durk, a drill veteran of nearly fifteen years, also earned his first Grammy nods for his appearance on Drake’s hit “Laugh Now Cry Later.” Both rappers are especially adept at twisting menacing bars with emotional touches, and on “Rich Off Pain,” the sixteenth song on their 18-track album, they sharply measure the devastation their success is built upon. It’s a perfect culmination of the album’s themes of flexing muscle, surviving pain, and giving hope.
MusicGenius

Polo G Spits Over DMX’s “Ruff Ryders’ Anthem” Beat In New ‘LA Leakers’ Freestyle

With his new album, Hall of Fame, set to drop this week, Polo G stopped by Power 106’s LA Leakers to deliver a hot new freestyle. The Chicago rapper honored the late DMX by rapping over the Swizz Beatz-produced beat to “Ruff Ryders' Anthem.” X’s name has been in the headlines once again this month thanks to the recent release of his posthumous album, Exodus, which is executive produced by Swizz.
Musicthesource.com

Migos Performs “Avalanche” on ‘The Tonight Show’

Culture 3 impacts Hip-Hop this weekend and before the album drops, a suited Migos hit The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon for a performance of the album-opening “Avalance.”. The album is set to bring in Drake, Cardi B, Polo G, Future, Justin Bieber, Juice WRLD, Pop Smoke and NBA Youngboy...
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Quavo & Kendrick Perkins Trade Shots On Twitter

Migos are well on their way to release their forthcoming project Culture III but the rollout has been rather tame compared to their previous projects. "Straightenin" has been making the rounds but there's been little music to gauge what Migos might be delivering this Friday. While Migos have promised to debut new music during their Kimmel performance on Wednesday, Quavo seems to also be capitalizing off of Kendrick Perkins' recent comments.
Celebritiesradionowindy.com

17 Rapper Who Are Best Friends

It’s nothing like sharing music with your best friends. When the new tape or CD out, you and your best friends get together and listen to your favorite artists while you and the homies are kicking it, playing the Playstation 5, or driving around passing the time. It’s even better when the artists you are vibing to are close or best friends as well. You and the homie can trade bars exactly like your favorite duo.
Celebritiesmyv949.com

Migos Show Off Their Freestyle Skills While Promoting Their New Album ‘Culture III’

Roommates, after what has seemed like forever, Migos finally gave fans what they’ve been waiting for by dropping their highly-anticipated new album ‘Culture III’—and to get fans hype for the new project, they decided to show how well they can attack the mic. During a recent press appearance, Migos members Quavo, Offset and Takeoff, traded bars back and forth on the mic in a freestyle session that has all of social media talking.
Musichiphop-n-more.com

Migos Reveal Artwork For ‘CULTURE 3’

Migos’ new single ‘Straightenin‘ got a good reception and just a few days after its release, the Atlanta trio announced the release date for the third album in their CULTURE series. The album is set to drop this Friday June 11th and to kick the week off, they have put...
Musichiphop-n-more.com

New Video: Migos – ‘Modern Day’

Last night, Migos dropped their new album CULTURE 3 with big features from Drake, Cardi B, Future and more and it’s getting a pretty good response online. It seems a lot of the issues people had with CULTURE 2 from early 2018 are fixed here. You can stream the new LP here.
CelebritiesPosted by
Club 93.7

Young Thug Names His Top Five Rappers Alive

Every rapper has a list of top rhymers who have influenced them and Young Thug has shared his five favorite rappers alive. During a recent appearance on Gillie Da Kid and Wallo's Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast, which premiered on Sunday (May 16), Thugger ran off his list and includes his Young Stoner Life Records label. His artists were also in the studio while the podcast took place.
Musichitsdailydouble.com

MIGOS TO COMPLETE CULTURE TRILOGY ON FRIDAY

CULTURE II spawned a handful of hits including multiplatinum singles "Motorsport" f/Cardi B & Nicki Minaj, "Walk It, Talk It" f/Drake and the Pharrell-produced "Stir Fry." One of the earliest streaming albums to contain more than 20 tracks, now common practice among hip-hop projects, it's currently at more than 2.8m in total activity.
MusicHOT 97

Migos Return With Their Highly Anticipated Project ‘Culture III’

After taking some time to work on individual projects, the gang is back together and fans couldn’t be more excited. While a lot of new music, and new artists are emerging- Migos took some time to remind fans where the sound originated. During a recent interview with Complex, Offset says, “from 2013 to now, I don’t care if it’s a pop song or a country song… They’re gonna have that cadence, how we rap,” he continued. “They thought it was mumble, but really they had not heard the cadence… And when you hear new songs now, I don’t care what genre it is, that bounce is in the flow.”
CelebritiesPosted by
Pitchfork

Listen to Migos’ New Album Culture III

Migos have released their new album Culture III. As promised, the album includes features from Cardi B, Drake, Justin Bieber, the late Juice WRLD, Future, and more. The record also includes the previously released “Need It” with NBA Youngboy and a track titled “Jane (Birkin).” Listen to the whole thing below.
MusicLaredo Morning Times

Watch Migos Debut New Song 'Avalanche' on 'Fallon'

Migos appeared on The Tonight Show to perform a new track, “Avalanche.” The song is the latest single from the Atlanta trio’s forthcoming new album Culture III and features a reference to the Temptations’ “Papa Was a Rolling Stone.”. For the performance, the rap group donned matching suits, sunglasses and...