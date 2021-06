Xbox Game Pass will add 31 new games in the coming years. 19 of them will arrive later in 2021. The list includes Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5. During this year's E3, 30 new games were presented on the joint panel of Xbox and Bethesda. Phil Spencer revealed that 27 of them will be available via Xbox Game Pass. 19 of them will appear in its library in 2021. Those that are yet to appear will be available for subscription on the day of their release. In total, it was announced that 31 games will appear on the platform.