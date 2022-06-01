ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former One Direction Members’ Dating Histories: Gigi Hadid, Olivia Wilde, Selena Gomez and More!

By Yana Grebenyuk
 3 days ago

Still the one! One Direction may have hit pause on their music together , but band members Harry Styles , Niall Horan , Liam Payne , Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik have continued to hit play when it comes to romance.

Malik's relationship with fellow English singer Perrie Edwards was a fan-favorite as the couple started dating in 2011 and got engaged two years later. The pair later announced the end of their relationship in 2015.

Since then Malik has been with Gigi Hadid . The couple sparked romance rumors in 2015 and welcomed their first child , a daughter named Khai , in September 2020.

Styles, for his part, dated Caroline Flack from November 2011 to January 2012. The twosome made headlines for their 14-year-old age gap . He later sparked romance rumors with Taylor Swift in 2012.

The "Golden" singer made headlines when he was photographed holding hands with Olivia Wilde at his manager Jeffrey Azoff ’s wedding. The twosome were working on the film Don't Worry Darling together at the time.

“Harry likes that Olivia is so driven and confident and smart,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly about the couple following their first public outing in January 2021. “Her intelligence and independent nature were the first things that drew him to her.”

Another insider revealed the lengths that the pair went to in order to keep their romance quiet on set.

“Olivia and Harry were able to keep their relationship under wraps for a bit before it became public knowledge,” a second source shared with Us at the time. “They were very careful about it and even sleuthy at times, although the small group of people who were on set with them every day eventually figured it out.”

Tomlinson had an on-and-off relationship with Eleanor Calder from 2011 until 2015. He shares a son, Freddie, with ex-girlfriend Briana Jungwirth .

His fellow 1D dad, Payne, also went through some ups and downs in his romantic life. The "Strip That Down" singer dated his childhood friend Sophia Smith from 2013 to 2015. Payne and Cheryl Cole dated from 2016 to 2018 and share a son, Bear .

Payne went Instagram official with Maya Henry in 2018, and the duo got engaged two years later . The Englishman confirmed that they split in June 2021.

"I am indeed [single]," he said during an episode of the "The Diary of a CEO" podcast at the time. "I feel like more than anything at this point, I'm more disappointed in myself that I keep on hurting people. That annoys me. I've just not been very good at relationships."

Payne explained that he has the same problem in all of his relationships .

"I'm just not very good at them so I just need to work on myself before I put myself on to somebody else," the "For You" singer explained. "I feel like that's where I got to in my last relationship. I just wasn't giving a very good version of me anymore, that I didn't appreciate and I didn't like being."

The following month, Payne and Henry rekindled their romance.

Scroll down for a breakdown off all the One Direction relationships throughout the years:

CELEBRITIES
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Histories#Wedding
