This Star Wars scene has become the internet’s new favourite meme

By Greg Evans
The Independent
The Independent
 8 days ago

Attack of the Clones is not a good movie. It might even be the worst of the Star Wars prequel movies which is saying a lot when you remember that The Phantom Menace exists.

However, amongst the lousiness of the movie has emerged a meme that is proving quite valuable for people who are looking to expose red flags.

Confused? Allow us to explain.

Let’s take you back to 2002 and a scene from the aforementioned movie that featured the on-screen couple of Anakin Skywalker and Padme Amidala, played by Hayden Christensen and Natalie Portman respectively.

In the scene, Padme and Anakin discuss the politics of the Star Wars universe and as a senator of the Galactic Republic, Padme is optimistic about the future. Anakin, who we should point out becomes Darth Vader, is less positive and ends up subtly suggesting that a dictatorship would be more beneficial much to Padme’s dismay.

For the purpose of this story, the context of the scene isn’t important but the facial expressions of the two actors is what has inspired hundreds of memes as Padme’s doubt when questioning Anakin has proved to be versatile to for many different subjects.

Here are some of our favourites.

It’s even proving rich for people venting about office applications.

There’s also a crossover meme with the little car from Euro 2020.

Elon Musk even got involved, because of course, he did...

OK, things are getting weird now.

Yep, that’s enough.

