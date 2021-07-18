Cancel
Jackson, AL

COVID-19 vaccine: Jackson sites that have it on hand

Jackson News Flash
Jackson News Flash
 12 hours ago
(Sean Rayford / Getty)

(JACKSON, AL) With the Biden administration moving up the date when Americans will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, the rollout is moving ahead, including in Jackson, where several locations have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Jackson:

813 College Ave

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (251) 246-6634

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am-05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am-07:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am-07:00pm

2501 College Ave

Walgreens Co.

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-18 05:32:42 PDT

Phone: 251-246-3316

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 12:00pm - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 07:00pm

4206 N College Ave

Walmart Inc

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-18 06:08:58 PDT

Phone: 251-247-7101

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Monday: 8:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

ABOUT

With Jackson News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

