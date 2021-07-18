Cancel
Kershaw, SC

Vaccine database: Kershaw sites offering COVID-19 inoculation

Kershaw Daily
Kershaw Daily
 12 hours ago
(Chris McGrath / Getty)

(KERSHAW, SC) Supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are increasing nationwide, and multiple locations in Kershaw have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Kershaw:

212 E Marion St

Plexus Health | Kershaw

Phone: (803) 475-2083

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 8:00 am - 5:00 pm; Tuesday: 8:00 am - 5:00 pm

515 Hampton St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 803-475-7370

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 11:00am - 03:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Kershaw, SC
