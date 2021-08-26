Cancel
Medina, NY

Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Medina

Medina Updates
Medina Updates
 8 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bCUFB_0aSLBX3K00

(Joe Raedle / Getty)

(MEDINA, NY) With the Biden administration moving up the date when Americans will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, the rollout is moving ahead, including in Medina, where several locations have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Medina:

142 E Center St

Prescription Center Of Medina, Llc Dba The Medicine Shoppe 0463

Phone: (585) 798-1212

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Thursday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:00 pm

Visit source for more information

142 E Center St

The Medicine Shoppe 0463

Phone: (585) 798-1212

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson's Janssen

Hours: Thursday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1422 S Main St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 585-798-1980

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Comments / 1

 

