Miles City, MT

Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Miles City

Miles City Updates
 8 hours ago
(Joe Raedle / Getty)

(MILES CITY, MT) The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is moving ahead nationwide, and multiple locations in Miles City have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Miles City:

519 S Haynes Ave

Osco Pharmacy

Phone: 406-232-4627

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 04:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 08:00pm

3205 Stower St

Walmart Inc

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-10 06:21:06 PDT

Phone: 406-232-0022

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Miles City, MT
With Miles City Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

