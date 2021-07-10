Cancel
Iron Mountain, MI

Vaccine database: Iron Mountain sites offering COVID-19 inoculation

Iron Mountain News Alert
Iron Mountain News Alert
 8 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bCUFB_0aSLBTWQ00

(Joe Raedle / Getty)

(IRON MOUNTAIN, MI) With the Biden administration moving up the date when Americans will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, the rollout is moving ahead, including in Iron Mountain, where several locations have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Iron Mountain:

1112 S Stephenson Ave

The Drug Store

Phone: (906) 774-3654

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm; Sunday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm; Monday: 7:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

300 E F St

Walgreens Co.

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-10 05:54:40 PDT

Phone: 906-774-0563

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

Visit source for more information

1920 S Stephenson Ave

Walmart Inc

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-10 06:21:09 PDT

Phone: 906-779-7180

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Iron Mountain News Alert

Iron Mountain News Alert

Iron Mountain, MI
