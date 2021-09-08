Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Boston, TX

Vaccine database: New Boston sites that have it on hand

Posted by 
New Boston News Alert
New Boston News Alert
 12 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14VVy5_0aSLBRky00

(Chip Somodevilla / Getty)

(NEW BOSTON, TX) With the Biden administration moving up the date when Americans will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, the rollout is moving ahead, including in New Boston, where several locations have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in New Boston:

409 NE Front St

Nb Pharmacy

Phone: 903-314-5944

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Wednesday: 10:00 am - 04:00 pm; Thursday: 10:00 am - 04:00 pm; Friday: 10:00 am - 04:00 pm

Visit source for more information

800 James Bowie Dr

Walmart Inc

Phone: 903-628-5557

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 8:00 am - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 8:00 am - 7:00 pm; Friday: 8:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
New Boston News Alert

New Boston News Alert

New Boston, TX
59
Followers
191
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With New Boston News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Boston, TX
Government
New Boston, TX
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Texas Health
City
New Boston, TX
Local
Texas Government
New Boston, TX
Vaccines
Local
Texas Vaccines
Local
Texas COVID-19 Vaccines
New Boston, TX
Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Database#Americans#White House#Johnson Johnson Janssen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Moderna
News Break
Politics
Related
Birmingham, ALwbrc.com

Which COVID-19 vaccine is seeing the most breakthrough cases?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Being fully vaccinated does not mean you will be completely protected from COVID-19. The vaccines do offer some protection and a better chance of survival, but Alabama has had a number of hospitalizations and deaths among those considered fully vaccinated. Deputy State Health Officer, Dr. Karen...
IndustryMSNBC

Why these Covid vaccine scientists resigned from the FDA

Tuesday’s departure of two influential scientists responsible for the Food and Drug Administration’s Covid-19 vaccine actions has brought a glaring issue within the agency to a critical boiling point: the need for true leadership. When four scientists and physicians at two of the most important United States agencies leave during...
Public HealthAOL Corp

What medical conditions exempt a person from receiving a Covid vaccine?

Now that the Food and Drug Administration has fully approved a Covid-19 vaccine, the Pfizer-BioNTech shot dubbed Comirnaty, more employers and universities are mandating immunization. Some people may seek medical exemptions to not receive the shots, but what medical conditions would warrant exemptions?. Individual companies and other institutions can determine...
Public HealthJoplin Globe

Flu, COVID-19 vaccines can be jabbed on the same day

SUNBURY, Pa. — With vaccines recommended for the flu and COVID-19, both jabs can be administered on the same day, the lead infectious disease control expert for a Central Pennsylvania health system said. Additionally, Geisinger Health System’s Dr. Stanley Martin said those interested or eligible for potential booster shots should...
PharmaceuticalsInternational Business Times

COVID-19 Vaccine Boosters May Not Be Annual Thing As Scientists Question Need

As the U.S. prepares to roll out booster shots, scientists question the need for a third COVID-19 shot and whether it is necessary to become an annual thing. This week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a joint letter approving a third shot for Americans who received either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. However, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said Thursday that this COVID-19 booster shot may not become an annual recurrence since a third shot may sufficiently strengthen individual long-term protection.
Public Healthprovidencejournal.com

Coronavirus vaccine booster shots: What Rhode Islanders need to know

The Biden administration on Wednesday recommended that Americans receive COVID-19 vaccine booster shots. Approval by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration is still required, but likely to happen. Here’s what Rhode Islanders need to know. What is a booster shot?. An additional dose...
Public HealthPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

U.S. Health Officials Expected To Advise COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Doses For Most Americans

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As Coronavirus concerns mount across the country and states are reporting record-shattering surges in cases, the Biden administration is looking to give the fight against COVID-19 a new shot in the arm. The Biden administration is expected to announce that everyone should get a COVID-19 booster shot eight months after they were fully vaccinated. Top health officials expect the FDA to approve the Pfizer vaccine in the coming weeks. Then, the plan would be to administer third shots beginning in mid-to-late September. Health care workers, nursing home residents, and older people could be among the first to receive the booster, since...
Public HealthFOX Carolina

Pardee to require COVID-19 vaccines for all employees

HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- Pardee UNC Health Care announced on Monday that all of its employees will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by November 12, according to a release. The announcement came on the same day that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave full approval for the...
Public HealthWHEC TV-10

CDC Director says yearly COVID booster shots may not be necessary

(WHEC/CNBC) — President Joe Biden Wednesday announced plans to start rolling out third-dose booster shots of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, but COVID-19 booster shots may not become an annual treatment. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said Thursday that the third shot may sufficiently...

Comments / 0

Community Policy