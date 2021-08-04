Cancel
Ashland, WI

Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Ashland

Ashland Daily
 18 hours ago
(Sean Gallup / Getty)

(ASHLAND, WI) The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is moving ahead nationwide, and multiple locations in Ashland have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Ashland:

630 Sanborn Ave

Ashland County Health & Human Services

Phone: 715-682-7004

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Wednesday: 8:00 am - 5:00 pm; Thursday: 8:00 am - 5:00 pm; Friday: 8:00 am - 5:00 pm

300 Main St W

Northlakes Community Clinic - Ashland

Phone: 715-685-2200

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Wednesday: 8:00 am - 5:00 pm; Thursday: 8:00 am - 5:00 pm; Friday: 8:00 am - 5:00 pm

110 Lake Shore Dr W

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 715-685-0202

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Friday: 08:00am - 08:00pm

2500 Lake Shore Dr E

Walmart Inc

Appointment Available as of 2021-08-04 06:01:00 PDT

Phone: 715-682-9699

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 6:00 am - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Ashland, WI
With Ashland Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

