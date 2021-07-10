Cancel
Colville, WA

Colville vaccinations: Where to get the COVID-19 shot Saturday

Colville News Beat
Colville News Beat
 8 hours ago
(Christopher Furlong / Getty)

(COLVILLE, WA) Supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are increasing nationwide, and multiple locations in Colville have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Colville:

391 N Main St

Safeway Pharmacy

Phone: 509-684-8481

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

810 US-395

Walmart Inc

Phone: 509-684-3209

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 8:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Colville News Beat

Colville News Beat

Colville, WA
