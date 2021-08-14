Cancel
Storm Lake, IA

Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Storm Lake

Storm Lake News Beat
Storm Lake News Beat
 21 hours ago
(Mario Tama / Getty)

(STORM LAKE, IA) Supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are increasing nationwide, and multiple locations in Storm Lake have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Storm Lake:

1250 N Lake Ave

Hy-Vee Inc.

Phone: 712-732-1364

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Saturday: 8:00 am - 4:00 pm; Sunday: 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm; Monday: 8:00 am - 7:00 pm

409 W 5th St

Hy-Vee Inc.

Phone: 712-732-4819

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Saturday: Unknown; Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 8:00 am - 6:00 pm

800 Lake Ave N

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 712-732-0005

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson's Janssen

Hours: Saturday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Sunday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

1831 Lake Ave N

Walmart Inc

Phone: 712-732-7940

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 8:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Storm Lake News Beat

Storm Lake News Beat

Storm Lake, IA
With Storm Lake News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

