CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jerseyville, IL

Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Jerseyville

Jerseyville Voice
Jerseyville Voice
 3 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DeOw7_0aSLAu3I00

(Mario Tama / Getty)

(JERSEYVILLE, IL) The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is moving ahead nationwide, and multiple locations in Jerseyville have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Jerseyville:

1307 IL-109

Jersey County Health Department

Phone: (618) 498-9565

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 8:30 am - 4:30 pm; Friday: 8:30 am - 4:30 pm; Saturday: closed

Visit source for more information

705 S State St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 618-498-4989

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Friday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm

Visit source for more information

1316 S State St

Walmart Inc

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-16 06:15:46 PDT

Phone: 618-498-7744

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
viralhatch.com

New Contagious Disease Found in Dallas

The CDC issued a warning about a new disease that is really contagious. It was found in Dallas, Texas, and it’s caused by the Burkholderia Pseudomallei bacteria. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention stated that authorities in many states, including TX, couldn’t manage to find a source of exposure for cases of a dangerous disease caused by B. pseudomallei bacteria. Whitmore’s disease, better known as Melioidosis, is very contagious, appearing in various cases in states including TX, GA, MN, and KS. Here’s a quote from the CDC:
DALLAS, TX
wfxrtv.com

CDC changes guidance on getting COVID-19 vaccine and flu vaccine at the same time

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – There is updated guidance from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) when it comes to getting your COVID-19 vaccination and your flu shot. In the beginning, the CDC asked people to wait at least two weeks between their COVID-19 shot and their flu shot. But now, health experts say it’s okay to get them both at the same time.
CHARLESTON, WV
Dallas News

Who’s eligible for a COVID-19 booster shot now?

Currently, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention only recommends COVID-19 vaccine boosters for people who are moderately to severely immunocompromised. This includes people who have received an organ transplant or stem cell transplant, people with advanced HIV, people receiving treatment for blood cancers and people taking high-dose corticosteroids or other immunosuppressive medications.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC Chicago

The Most Common COVID Symptoms for Vaccinated vs. Unvaccinated

While the vast majority of COVID-19 cases resulting in serious illnesses involve unvaccinated people, rising case numbers incited by the quickly-spreading delta variant have elicited concerns among the vaccinated. Health officials assert no vaccine is 100% effective in warding off an infection, but insist the COVID-19 vaccine is successful in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Health
Jerseyville, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Vaccines
City
Jerseyville, IL
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois COVID-19 Vaccines
kxnet.com

Is Moderna the preferred vaccine now?

(NEXSTAR) – A recent study that found the Moderna vaccine produced twice as many antibodies as Pfizer may be threatening Pfizer’s status as the “hot-person vaccine.” After all, who wouldn’t want all those extra antibodies coursing through their veins?. We asked two doctors whether they would pick Moderna over Pfizer,...
PHARMACEUTICALS
myleaderpaper.com

Mercy staff worry about increase in COVID-19 cases

Staff who work in the intensive care unit at Mercy Jefferson in Crystal City are worried about the recent rise in. COVID-19 cases and the increased number of younger patients being admitted to the hospital. “I think the main thing about this wave of COVID is it is hitting a...
CRYSTAL CITY, MO
New York Post

Pfizer vaccine could be authorized for kids ages 5 to 11 in October: report

Top US health officials believe that Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine may be approved for children ages 5 to 11 by the end of October, sources familiar with the matter said. The projection is based on the expectation that the drug-maker will have enough data to seek an Emergency Use Authorization [EUA] from the Food and Drug Administration by the end of the month, sources told Reuters.
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
International Business Times

74% Of Fully Vaccinated COVID-19 Cases In Philippines Received SinoVac Vaccine

The majority of breakthrough COVID-19 infections in the Philippines occurred in people who received the Chinese-made SinoVac COVID-19 vaccine, according to government data. The Philippine government administered a total of 35,838,964 doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Sept. 5. Of the total number of doses, 18,583,548 were of the two-dose SinoVac vaccine, data from the country’s National COVID-19 Vaccination Dashboard showed.
PUBLIC HEALTH
nbcboston.com

Teens in Mass. Communities Hardest Hit by COVID Among Least Vaccinated

Teenagers in some of Massachusetts' hardest hit communities in the coronavirus pandemic are among the least vaccinated. The Boston Globe reports that an analysis by Alan Geller, a researcher at Harvard’s School of Public Health, found that nearly all of the 42 cities and towns with the state’s highest infection rates have teen vaccination rates far lower than the state average for teens.
Best Life

This Vaccine Will Soon "Become Obsolete," Expert Says

The race to see which company would finish creating a COVID vaccine and acquire emergency-use authorization first was tight. Pfizer's COVID vaccine was ultimately the first approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for emergency use in the U.S. on Dec. 11—it was fully approved on Aug. 23—and Moderna's emergency approval followed shortly thereafter on Dec. 18. Johnson & Johnson was approved for emergency use some time later, on Feb. 27. But the differences between these vaccines don't stop there. While Pfizer and Moderna are both administered in two doses, Johnson & Johnson is a one-and-done vaccine. And Pfizer and Moderna are mRNA vaccines, while Johnson & Johnson is a viral vector vaccine. That fact alone could mean the latter is on its way out. Some experts believe that viral vector vaccines will soon disappear, as mRNA vaccines become the main solution to combat COVID and other diseases.
PHARMACEUTICALS
CBS New York

Moderna Announces Positive Pre-Clinical Data For Single Shot Combining COVID, RSV & Flu Vaccines

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — First, it was the flu shot every year. Then, thankfully, there was the COVID vaccine. Then there’s the shingles vaccine and the pneumonia shot. Now we hear that we may need a COVID booster or even a different COVID vaccine to cover new variants. But CBS2’s Dr. Max Gomez says, what if we could combine those shots? Combining different vaccines isn’t all that new. Babies get MMR shots that intermingle measles, mumps and rubella. They also get DPT shots for diphtheria, whooping cough and tetanus, while the annual flu shot is actually a mixture of four different strains of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Americans#Pfizer Biontech
healththoroughfare.com

CDC Modifies Definition Of ‘Vaccine’ – Should We Be Skeptical?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention site made some notable changes to the vaccine definition. To be more precise, the definition changed from “the act of introducing a vaccine into the body to produce immunity to a specific disease” to “the act of introducing a vaccine into the body to produce protection to a specific disease.”
PHARMACEUTICALS
cbs17

Wilmington doctor to those unvaccinated by choice: ‘(Expletive) YOU’

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Like many health care professionals, Dr. Brian Legere believed the arrival of COVID-19 vaccines earlier this year was a turning point in the pandemic. But with yet another resurgence of cases and deaths, primarily involving unvaccinated individuals, Legere bluntly expressed his frustration on Thursday in an...
WILMINGTON, NC
shoredailynews.com

Riverside Reveals COVID Numbers

Newport News, VA— (Sept.9, 2021) – The recent surge in COVID-19 infections over the past few months. has tested all of us in many ways. Our communities, the team at Riverside, first responders, other health. systems, and many more came together in an unprecedented way last year to fight the...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
ijpr.org

Roseburg Clinic Spreads Misinformation About Coronavirus

Doctors with Evergreen Family Medicine in Roseburg use the clinic’s blog to share false or misleading information about herd immunity, vaccines, and face masks. They also say they’re prescribing ivermectin, a controversial drug that most public health agencies advise against taking to treat or prevent COVID-19. Even so, local hospitals...
ROSEBURG, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Moderna
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
White House
ideastream.org

Has Anyone Died After Receiving The COVID-19 Vaccine?

What are your questions about the coronavirus vaccine?. Ideastream Public Media's health team is answering as many questions as possible, with help from local experts in a range of fields. You can send us your questions with our online form, through our social media group, or call us at 216-916-6476. We'll keep the answers coming on our website and on the air.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Tom Handy

When Can You Get Your Third COVID Vaccine in Texas?

The medical community in El Paso is starting to receive the third COVID vaccine. "We're providing third doses along with measuring the actual levels of antibody in the blood," commented Dr. Ed Michelson, the chair of Emergency Medicine at Texas Tech University Health Sciences of El Paso.
TEXAS STATE
Detroit News

Spectrum Health workers can use natural immunity as vaccine mandate exemption

Spectrum Health will grant temporary exemptions from its employee vaccine mandate to individuals who can prove they have naturally acquired immunity to COVID-19. The west Michigan hospital system, which is in the process of merging with Southfield-based Beaumont Health, will grant an exemption to those who have a positive PCR or antigen test for COVID-19 plus a positive antibody test from within the past three months, the health system said in a statement Thursday.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
Jerseyville Voice

Jerseyville Voice

Jerseyville, IL
41
Followers
187
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Jerseyville Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy