Keokuk, IA

Keokuk vaccinations: Where to get the COVID-19 shot Monday

 7 days ago
(Sean Gallup / Getty)

(KEOKUK, IA) Supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are increasing nationwide, and multiple locations in Keokuk have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Keokuk:

3111 Main St

Hy-Vee Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 20:53:07 PDT

Phone: 319-524-9535

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 8:30 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 8:30 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 8:30 am - 7:00 pm

300 N Park Dr

Walmart Inc

Phone: 319-524-6941

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Judy Conover Miller
07-17

people have the right to say yes or no and if jobs mandate it see how many people will be working watch the economy go down then I believe this is a control thing and I believe God's going to handle it not the rich people who make thier money off the poor

2
With Keokuk News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

