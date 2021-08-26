Cancel
Fairfield, IA

COVID-19 vaccine availability: Where to find it Thursday

Fairfield Bulletin
Fairfield Bulletin
 4 hours ago
(Emanuele Cremaschi / Getty)

(FAIRFIELD, IA) With the Biden administration moving up the date when Americans will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, the rollout is moving ahead, including in Fairfield, where several locations have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Fairfield:

1300 W Burlington Ave

Hy-Vee Inc.

Phone: 641-472-3542

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Thursday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm

2000 S Main St

Nucara Pharmacy

Phone: (641) 469-3001

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 9:00 am - 5:30 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 5:30 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 12:30 pm

2701 W Burlington Ave

Walmart Inc

Phone: 641-472-6858

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 8:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Friday: 8:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Fairfield Bulletin

Fairfield Bulletin

Fairfield, IA
With Fairfield Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

