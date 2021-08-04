Cancel
Nevada, MO

Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Nevada

Nevada News Watch
 18 hours ago
(Kevin Winter / Getty)

(NEVADA, MO) Supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are increasing nationwide, and multiple locations in Nevada have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Nevada:

105 S Oak St

Auburn Pharmacy

Phone: (417) 667-7802

Available vaccine types: Moderna

Hours: Wednesday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm

800 S Ash St

Nrmc Nevada Regional Medical Center

Phone: (417) 448-2121

Available vaccine types: Moderna

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 8:00 am - 5:00 pm; Thursday: 8:00 am - 5:00 pm; Friday: 8:00 am - 5:00 pm

2250 E Lincoln Ave

Walmart Inc

Phone: 417-667-3630

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

