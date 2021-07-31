Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Price, UT

Vaccine database: Price sites offering COVID-19 inoculation

Posted by 
Price News Flash
Price News Flash
 17 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E6Dv8_0aSL9ozu00

(Christopher Furlong / Getty)

(PRICE, UT) Supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are increasing nationwide, and multiple locations in Price have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Price:

760 W Price River Dr

Lin'S Supermarket Pharmacy

Phone: 435-637-7104

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 4:00 pm; Monday: 8:00 am - 8:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1075 E Main St

Smith'S Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-31 06:17:00 PDT

Phone: (435) 637-0840

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 4:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

255 Hwy 55

Walmart Inc

Phone: 435-637-6712

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 8:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Comments / 0

Price News Flash

Price News Flash

Price, UT
20
Followers
98
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Price News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Price, UT
Local
Utah Coronavirus
Local
Utah Health
Local
Utah COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Utah Vaccines
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Inoculation#Ut#Americans#White House#Johnson Johnson Janssen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Health
News Break
Johnson & Johnson
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Moderna
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Pharmaceuticalscitizensjournal.us

Report: More vaccine deaths last week than COVID-19 deaths

In a span of one week, the number of deaths due to COVID-19 vaccines reported to the government’s database outnumbered the official count of deaths due to the virus. The government’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, or VAERS, contains voluntary, unverified reports of adverse events following immunization with U.S.-licensed vaccines. But it’s estimated that only between 1% and 10% of the adverse events that occur are reported to VAERS.
Congress & CourtsFOXBusiness

McConnell says 'it never occurred' to him that convincing Americans to get vaccinated would be difficult

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said he wasn’t aware it would be difficult to convince Americans to get vaccinated against the coronavirus. "Here, we did — developed three highly effective vaccines in under one year. Honestly, it never occurred to me we would have difficulty getting people to take the vaccine," McConnell told Fox Business host Larry Kudlow on Wednesday.
Healthwvih.com

FDA Announces New Vaccine Warning

On Monday, the Food and Drug Administration announced a new warning on the single-dose Johnson and Johnson COVID vaccine. The CDC said around 12.8 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been administered in the United States. Out of those, about 100 preliminary reports of Guillain-Barré Syndrome have been detected.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You've Done This, Your Risk of COVID After Vaccination Is 82 Times Higher

As the Delta variant wreaks havoc across the U.S, we're hearing more and more about people testing positive for COVID despite being fully vaccinated. These breakthrough infections are expected and can happen to anyone, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Las Vegas tourists, wedding guests, and even White House officials have all been hit with breakthrough infections over the last month. But the risk isn't the same across the board: New research has found that some people do have a dramatically higher risk of getting COVID after vaccination.
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

Vital Discovery On Covid-19 Breakthrough Infections Is Revealed

The novel coronavirus and its latest and most dangerous variant called Delta continued to make headlines these days. CNN reported a new study shows the Delta Covid-19 variant produced similar amounts of virus in vaccinated and unvaccinated people if they get infected. Without a doubt, this is illustrating a key...
Public HealthInternational Business Times

Teen Suffers Heart Attack Day After Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Jab

An 18-year-old teen who recently received a shot of COVID-19 vaccine said he suffered from a heart attack and was diagnosed with heart inflammation following the vaccination. Isaiah Harris, a Springdale resident, received his second Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine on April 30 and had been set to attend his graduation on May 1. However, the teenager was later rushed to the hospital where doctors said he developed myocarditis.
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Breakthrough Covid cases: At least 125,000 fully vaccinated Americans have tested positive

WASHINGTON — At least 125,000 fully vaccinated Americans have tested positive for Covid and 1,400 of those have died, according to data collected by NBC News. The 125,682 "breakthrough" cases in 38 states found by NBC News represent less than .08 percent of the 164.2 million-plus people who have been fully vaccinated since January, or about one in every 1,300. The number of cases and deaths among the vaccinated is very small compared to the number among the unvaccinated. A former Biden adviser on Covid estimated that 98 to 99 percent of deaths are among the unvaccinated.
Kidsdeseret.com

Here’s when children under 12 can get COVID-19 vaccines

Children under 12 years old won’t have a COVID-19 vaccine available to them until sometime this winter, according to NBC News. The Food and Drug Administration said Thursday that emergency authorization for COVID-19 vaccines for children under 12 years old will come in midwinter 2021, according to NBC News. The...
Public HealthBusiness Insider

What it's like to get COVID-19 while fully vaccinated

Welcome to Insider Healthcare. I'm Lydia Ramsey Pflanzer, and today in healthcare news:. See the pitch deck Swift Medical used to raise $35 million for its approach to wound care;. We spoke to fully vaccinated people who got COVID-19 about what it was like to have a breakthrough infection;. At...
Public HealthMarin Independent Journal

Another warning about the J&J COVID vaccine. What you should know about latest risk

Federal regulators Monday announced additional warnings for providers and recipients of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine about an observed increased risk of a rare neurological disorder known as Guillain-Barré Syndrome. The new reports — while rare and considered still preliminary — are another setback for the single-shot vaccine that was...
IndustryPosted by
KFI AM 640

New Warning To Be Added To Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Over Rare Side Effect

The Food and Drug Administration is preparing to add a warning about a rare side effect that may occur after receiving Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine. According to a report by the Washington Post, the FDA has received reports of 100 suspected cases of Guillain-Barré syndrome, a rare disorder in which the immune system attacks nerves cells, among the 12.8 million people who have received the pharmaceutical company's single-dose vaccine.
SciencePosted by
The Hill

Study finds no sign of COVID-19 vaccine in human milk

Researchers are investigating how safe it is for lactating individuals to receive coronavirus vaccines. A study of seven participants found no traces of the mRNA vaccines, although the sample size is small and samples were only collected for up to 48 hours after. This supports current recommendations that mRNA vaccines...

Comments / 0

Community Policy