Price, UT

Price vaccinations: COVID-19 inoculation sites in the area

Price News Flash
 7 days ago
(Scott Olson / Getty)

(PRICE, UT) With the Biden administration moving up the date when Americans will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, the rollout is moving ahead, including in Price, where several locations have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Price:

760 W Price River Dr

Lin'S Supermarket Pharmacy

Phone: 435-637-7104

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 8:00 am - 8:00 pm; Tuesday: 8:00 am - 8:00 pm; Wednesday: 8:00 am - 8:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1075 E Main St

Smith'S Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 20:53:53 PDT

Phone: (435) 637-0840

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

255 Hwy 55

Walmart Inc

Phone: 435-637-6712

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 8:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 8:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Matt Lillywhite

A Disease Is Spiking In The United States, And It's Not Covid

According to the CDC, 476k people are infected with Lyme disease every year. And if left untreated, infection can spread to joints, the heart, and the nervous system. Texas is currently dealing with a giant wave of hospitalizations due to Covid-19. But with the pandemic being in the news so much, many Texans are unaware of other dangerous diseases that have been found throughout the state.
Best Life

Moderna Just Gave This Major Update on Its COVID Vaccine

Over the last few months, research has come out touting the high levels of protection afforded by Moderna's COVID vaccine. For the more than 154 million people who have already received this shot, it's been a stream of good news: One recent study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found that it stays the most protective of any of the approved vaccines—maintaining an effectiveness of 93 percent against hospitalization, even amid the more contagious Delta variant. In mid-October, the CDC and the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) also approved Moderna booster shots, allowing even more protection for millions of eligible individuals. Now, Moderna is announcing another major step in its fight to end the COVID pandemic.
PHARMACEUTICALS
eturbonews.com

Surprising CDC Study just released on effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccine

The data demonstrate that vaccination can provide a higher, more robust, and more consistent level of immunity to protect people from hospitalization for COVID-19 than infection alone for at least 6 months. Today, CDC published new science reinforcing that vaccination is the best protection against COVID-19. In a new MMWR...
PHARMACEUTICALS
City
Price, UT
Local
Utah Coronavirus
Local
Utah Health
Local
Utah COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Utah Vaccines
Rob Adams

There Is a New COVID-19 Vaccine That Shows Better Protection and Fewer Side Effects

By now, we are all familiar with big names such as AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson. In fact, the majority of us got at least one shot of one of the above. Today, Valneva, a French company is making lots of progress with its own COVID-19 vaccine. Unlike the other ones, Valneva's vaccine uses a more traditional technology, not the famous mRNA.
Ash Jurberg

CDC warns of a dangerous disease spread by pets

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has launched an investigation into salmonella outbreaks linked to backyard poultry. On August 31st, the CDC updated their investigation into salmonella outbreaks linked to backyard poultry which has been ongoing since December 2020. Of particular concern, they noted that "one in four sick people is a child younger than five years."
deseret.com

Scientists reveal how often fully vaccinated people spread COVID-19 at home

Fully vaccinated people can catch the novel coronavirus and spread it to those living in their homes, experts in the United Kingdom warned this week. People who were fully vaccinated against the coronavirus can spread the virus in their homes as much as those who were not vaccinated, according to a new study.
SCIENCE
News Channel 3-12

New CDC data shows the risk of dying from Covid-19 is 11 times higher for unvaccinated adults than for fully vaccinated adults

By Deidre McPhillips, CNN Throughout August, the risk of dying from Covid-19 was 11 times higher for unvaccinated adults than for fully vaccinated adults in the United States, according to new data published by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Unvaccinated adults faced a six times higher risk of testing positive for Covid-19 The post New CDC data shows the risk of dying from Covid-19 is 11 times higher for unvaccinated adults than for fully vaccinated adults appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Person
Jen Psaki
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Says Doing This With Your Booster Creates More Antibodies

As of Oct. 20, single-dose boosters shots for all three COVID-19 vaccines available in the United States had been authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The news cleared up many questions for people who were initially living with uncertainty after Moderna and Johnson & Johnson recipients were left waiting for a green light from the agency. But at the same time, the approval of mixing and matching vaccines by the FDA opened up a whole new line of questions for people looking for the most protection from their shots. And while officials haven't specifically endorsed one type of shot over another, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief medical adviser to the White House, says that doing at least one thing when getting your booster has been shown to generate more protective antibodies.
PHARMACEUTICALS
theeastcountygazette.com

Strict U.S. Vaccine Rules to Implement on November 8

As of November 8, new rules will apply to foreign nationals entering the United States. “The Biden administration has released the full details of its plan, which requires vaccination for all foreign nationals entering the United States, with few exceptions,” AFAR noted. Biden concluded, “to adopt an air travel policy...
U.S. POLITICS
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Vaccinations#Inoculation#Americans#White House#Johnson Johnson Janssen#Lrb 435 Rrb
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Price, UT
With Price News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

