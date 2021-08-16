Cancel
Franklin, VA

Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Franklin

Franklin Dispatch
 10 hours ago
(Chip Somodevilla / Getty)

(FRANKLIN, VA) With the Biden administration moving up the date when Americans will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, the rollout is moving ahead, including in Franklin, where several locations have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Franklin:

1031 Armory Dr

Rite Aid

Phone: 757-562-7415

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Tuesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Wednesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

100 S College Dr

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 757-562-6177

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

1500 Armory Dr

Walmart Inc

Phone: 757-562-6776

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Franklin Dispatch

With Franklin Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

POTUSWashington Post

An unvaccinated radio host is sick with covid. His family is ‘elated’ listeners are now getting the vaccine.

When his brother first caught the novel coronavirus, Mark Valentine did not think he was suffering too much. Phil Valentine continued posting regularly on Facebook, joked about his condition and even hosted a segment for his conservative talk radio show on WTN-FM in Nashville. He had chosen not to get the vaccine and frequently mocked Democrats’ campaigns to drive more people to get the shot. When the brothers spoke on the phone a few days after Phil tested positive in early July, he told Mark that he was already feeling better.
Public HealthWOWK

Who doesn’t need the COVID-19 vaccine?

SALT LAKE CITY (KTVX) – “So it’s very rare for an individual to not be qualified to get the vaccine,” Sheffield explains. “The key reason not to be vaccinated, or what is called a contraindication, is if you’ve had an allergic reaction to that specific COVID vaccine.”. Sheffield says if...
Public HealthABC7 Los Angeles

CVS and Walgreens offering 3rd dose of COVID-19 vaccine for those with weakened immune systems

CVS Pharmacy and Walgreens are both now administering COVID-19 booster shots, but only for those with weakened immune systems. It comes after the Food and Drug Administration ruled that transplant recipients and other similarly immune-compromised patients can get a third dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. But the decision offers an extra dose only to those high-risk groups - not the general public.
Public HealthPosted by
KPCW

Physician Has Dire Warning On COVID Spread

In a news conference Friday, Intermountain Healthcare announced that Utah's ICUs are over capacity due to the COVID-19 Delta strain. 90% of those patients are unvaccinated. Some healthcare workers are making a public plea healthcare workers are making to get the vaccine, mask up, wash hands and avoid large crowds.
Public Healthkezi.com

Hospitalized Covid-19 patients are asking for the vaccine -- when it's too late, two health care workers say

As the Delta variant helps fuel a surge in Covid-19 hospitalizations in the US, unvaccinated patients are regretting their inoculation status, two health care workers say. "When they come into the (hospital) system, they say, 'Can I get vaccinated?' And at that point, you can't," Alix Zacharski, an intensive care clinical nurse manager at Miami's Jackson Health System, told CNN's "Newsroom" Thursday.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Independent

Covid vaccines ‘thrown away as not enough people coming forward’

Those administering coronavirus vaccines are allegedly being told to throw away stock due to a drop in younger people opting to get their first jab, reports suggest.Attempts to use surplus vaccines on people awaiting their second jab are also being thwarted due to strict guidance set out by the government, which states jabs must be given at last eight weeks apart, an anonymous source told the Daily Telegraph.“For the last two weeks we have literally been throwing the vaccine into the bin,” the vaccinator, from the northeast of England, said. They added that most people who want their first...
KidsPosted by
The Hill

NIH director: COVID-19 infections among children 'very worrisome'

The director of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) said on Sunday that he is worried about the number of pediatric COVID-19 cases, noting at least 400 children have died from the virus. “We are also seeing a sharp rise in the number of pediatric cases, both unvaccinated kids and...
ScienceMedicalXpress

Study finds genetic risk of COVID-19

An analysis of the DNA of thousands of people who have been infected with the coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, and shown a positive test for the disease it causes, COVID-19, shows that they have several DNA characteristics in common. The study, based on samples from the UK Biobank, is detailed in the International Journal of Data Mining and Bioinformatics and could offer up a way to genetically profile individuals for susceptibility to the disease.
PharmaceuticalsBeaumont Enterprise

OPINION: Doctors, public should focus on 1st vaccine shot, not 3rd booster

Talk of a possible third booster shot for the COVID-19 vaccine has added further confusion to the national debate over this life-saving medicine, but people who haven’t been vaccinated yet shouldn’t be misled by that. They should be focused on getting their first vaccination shot — or if they had that, the second followup shot for the Moderna or Pfizer versions. Unvaccinated folks — and everyone else, frankly — can worry about a third booster shot when or if that is recommended.
Pharmaceuticalssoyacincau.com

COVID-19 vaccine update: Fake vaccine certificates and when are you considered fully vaccinated?

In case you didn’t know, we have a weekly COVID-19 vaccine Malaysia update where we highlight the latest developments of the COVID-19 vaccine as well as the National Immunisation Programme. Running for more than 20 weeks now, the series is aimed at answering all of your questions and concerns about the vaccination programme so that you can make an informed decision.
Pharmaceuticalsyr.media

Got the Vaccine? Prove It

As the Delta coronavirus variant becomes more prominent in the United States, more employers, concerts, and restaurants are asking Americans to show proof of vaccination. Although medical experts say the physical vaccine card is the best way to show proof of vaccination, there are three ways to prove you’re vaccinated if you’ve lost your vaccine passport.

