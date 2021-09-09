CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elk City, OK

Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Elk City

Elk City Digest
Elk City Digest
 20 hours ago
(Oli Scarff / Getty)

(ELK CITY, OK) The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is moving ahead nationwide, and multiple locations in Elk City have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Elk City:

400 E 3rd St

Beckham County Health Department - Elk City

Phone: (580)225-1173

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Thursday: 8:00 am - 5:00 pm; Friday: 8:00 am - 5:00 pm; Saturday: closed

210 Regional Dr

Walmart Inc

Phone: 580-225-3003

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Elk City Digest

Elk City Digest

Elk City, OK
43
Followers
189
Post
3K+
Views
