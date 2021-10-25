CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, MD

COVID-19 vaccine: Oakland sites that have it on hand

Oakland News Watch
 7 days ago
(Eduardo Munoz Alvarez / Getty)

(OAKLAND, MD) With the Biden administration moving up the date when Americans will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, the rollout is moving ahead, including in Oakland, where several locations have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Oakland:

220 N 3rd St

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (301) 334-8182

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am-09:00pm

20 N 3rd St

Greggs Pharmacy Medicine Shoppe 209

Phone: (301) 334-2197

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 8:30 am - 4:00 pm; Tuesday: 8:30 am - 4:00 pm; Wednesday: 8:30 am - 4:00 pm

209 N 3rd St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 301-334-1597

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

13164 Garrett Hwy

Walmart Inc

Phone: 301-334-8400

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

