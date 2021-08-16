Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kewanee, IL

Vaccine database: Kewanee sites offering COVID-19 inoculation

Posted by 
Kewanee News Alert
Kewanee News Alert
 10 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DeOw7_0aSL8gyJ00

(Mario Tama / Getty)

(KEWANEE, IL) With the Biden administration moving up the date when Americans will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, the rollout is moving ahead, including in Kewanee, where several locations have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Kewanee:

401 S Main St

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (309) 853-3562

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 09:00am-07:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am-07:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am-07:00pm

Visit source for more information

500 S Main St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 309-853-4412

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

Visit source for more information

730 Tenney St

Walmart Inc

Phone: 309-853-2020

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 8:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 8:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Comments / 0

Kewanee News Alert

Kewanee News Alert

Kewanee, IL
45
Followers
143
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Kewanee News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Health
Local
Illinois Vaccines
Kewanee, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Coronavirus
Local
Illinois Government
City
Kewanee, IL
Local
Illinois COVID-19 Vaccines
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Inoculation#Americans#White House#Johnson Johnson Janssen#Pfizer Biontech
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
PharmaceuticalsWCIA

CDC recommends extra COVID vaccine doses for vulnerable Americans

(NEXSTAR) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has joined the Food and Drug Administration in backing an extra COVID-19 vaccine dose for people with severely weakened immune systems. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky put out a statement Friday afternoon saying that she signed the advisory panel’s recommendation and called...
Public Health1011now.com

Hy-Vee now offers free, third COVID-19 vaccine doses for eligible patients

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Hy-Vee, Inc. announced on Friday that free, third Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine doses are now available at Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations. The new doses, recently approved by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, are only recommended for severely to moderately immunocompromised individuals at this time.
PharmaceuticalsWTHI

The unvaccinated still think Covid vaccines are a risk, survey finds

Just over half of Americans who remain unvaccinated against Covid-19 still believe the vaccine is more dangerous than the coronavirus -- despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary, according to a new survey published Wednesday. Unvaccinated adults still also largely believe the news media have exaggerated the severity of the pandemic,...
Lincoln County, ORnewslincolncounty.com

Public Health Covid-19 Update

NEWPORT, Ore. – Due to a massive increase in COVID-19 cases over the past two weeks, our investigators are unable to reach those newly diagnosed cases for an interview as fast as we would like. Our contact tracers are also experiencing very high volumes of work. Our team will get...
Public HealthKevinMD.com

I’m vaccinated and positive for COVID-19

I just tested positive for COVID-19. I was vaccinated earlier this year. I am confident I will get through this. I received two doses of the Pfizer vaccine earlier this year, and I just tested positive for COVID-19. It’s almost comical that I am positive now. I worked as a resident physician in the hospital from the beginning, during the first surge, and through August 2020. Since then, I have been working remotely. I received my vaccine as soon as it was available to me, yet, I get sick now? To my knowledge, I was not exposed to anybody displaying symptoms. However, this is understandable given the ease at which the new variants spread.
Pickens, SCThe Easley Progress

AnMed to require vaccines

PICKENS —To protect the health and safety of patients, employees and visitors, AnMed Health will implement a policy today requiring all AnMed Health team members, including employees, volunteers, students, and on-site vendors and medical staff members to either receive the COVID-19 vaccine or take alternative steps to reduce the risk of infection.
POTUSWashington Times

Medical groups call for mandatory COVID-19 vaccination among health workers

The American Medical Association and dozens of medical groups on Monday called for the mandatory COVID-19 vaccination of health workers in the U.S. “This is the logical fulfillment of the ethical commitment of all health care workers to put patients as well as residents of long-term care facilities first and take all steps necessary to ensure their health and well-being,” the medical organizations said in an open letter.
Public Healthatlanticcitynews.net

New York mandates Covid-19 vaccine or testing for transport workers

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey and the Metropolitan Transportation Authority will require their workers to get the Covid-19 vaccine or get tested weekly starting September, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said Monday. Cuomo also told a briefing that he was asking private businesses to require vaccines...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
NJ Spotlight

CDC recommends COVID-19 vaccines during pregnancy

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is strongly recommending COVID-19 vaccinations for those who are pregnant, based on new safety data that shows effectiveness throughout pregnancy and no increased risk of miscarriage. The previous recommendation was vague at best. The CDC’s updated recommendation is in line with guidance from other major medical groups.

Comments / 0

Community Policy