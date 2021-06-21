Cancel
Winnsboro, LA

Winnsboro vaccinations: COVID-19 inoculation sites in the area

Winnsboro Bulletin
 13 hours ago
(Sean Gardner / Getty)

(WINNSBORO, LA) Supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are increasing nationwide, and multiple locations in Winnsboro have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Winnsboro:

2106 Loop Rd

Franklin Medical Center

Phone: 318-435-9411

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Monday: 8:00 am - 3:30 pm; Tuesday: 8:00 am - 3:30 pm; Wednesday: 8:00 am - 3:30 pm

802 Adams St

K & S Drugs

Phone: 318-435-7858

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 8:00 am - 6:00 pm; Tuesday: 8:00 am - 6:00 pm; Wednesday: 8:00 am - 6:00 pm

3360 Front St

Walmart Inc

Phone: 318-435-3438

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 8:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 8:00 am - 7:00 pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Winnsboro, LA
