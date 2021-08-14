Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florence, OR

Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Florence

Posted by 
Florence News Flash
Florence News Flash
 20 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KVETd_0aSL8Zk600

(Tomohiro Ohsumi / Getty)

(FLORENCE, OR) Supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are increasing nationwide, and multiple locations in Florence have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Florence:

4701 US-101

Fred Meyer Pharmacy

Phone: (541) 902-7333

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Sunday: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 10:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

3451 US-101

Rite Aid

Phone: 541-997-2861

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00 am-6:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm; Monday: 08:00 am-8:00 pm

Visit source for more information

700 US-101

Safeway Pharmacy

Phone: 541-902-1905

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 07:00pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Comments / 0

Florence News Flash

Florence News Flash

Florence, OR
41
Followers
146
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Florence News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Florence, OR
Health
City
Florence, OR
Local
Oregon COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Oregon Vaccines
Local
Oregon Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Americans#White House#Johnson Johnson Janssen#Pfizer Biontech
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Moderna
Related
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, Your Risk of COVID After Vaccination May Be Higher

From celebrities like Reba McEntire to those vacationing in a Massachusetts beach town, breakthrough COVID infections have hit people across the U.S. over the past few months. And despite data showing that getting a post-vaccination case of COVID is still uncommon, it has become a significant concern amid the country's continued fight against the virus. Studies have shown that anything from age to prior health conditions to emerging variants could cause you to have a weakened immune response to the vaccine, which would heighten your chances of a breakthrough infection. But your risk of getting COVID after vaccination may also be higher depending on which vaccine you got.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Black couple dies of COVID after refusing to take vaccine because they didn't trust doctors after 40-year-long Tuskegee Syphilis Experiment that denied penicillin to black men

A black couple from Georgia died of COVID-19 after refusing to get vaccinated because of lack of trust - due, in part, to a past racist medical experiment in which black men from Alabama were denied treatment for syphilis. Martin, 53, and Trina Daniel, 49, of Savannah succumbed to the...
Public HealthPosted by
The US Sun

Has anyone died from Covid who has been fully vaccinated?

"A PANDEMIC of the unvaccinated" has now become synonymous with coronavirus cases rampaging across the country. As cases of Covid-19 continue to soar thanks to the spread of the Delta variant, many already vaccinated people are wondering how their jabs would fare. What are breakthrough cases?. Some people who have...
Pharmaceuticalswashingtonnewsday.com

A study found that the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is more effective against the Delta Variant than the Pfizer vaccine.

Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine More Effective Than Pfizer Against Delta Variant: Study. According to a new preprint study published on Sunday, Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine may be more efficient than Pfizer-in BioNTech’s preventing infection caused by the more contagious Delta version. In the study, which was published on preprint server medRxiv, a...
Public HealthInternational Business Times

43 Fully Vaccinated Texans Die Of COVID-19, Mostly White Men

About 43 fully vaccinated people from Texas have died of COVID-19, according to the state's Department of State Health Services (DSHS). Between the dates Feb. 8 and July 14 of this year, the health department reported that 43 people who contracted the coronavirus have died despite being fully vaccinated against SARS-CoV-2.
POTUSWashington Post

An unvaccinated radio host is sick with covid. His family is ‘elated’ listeners are now getting the vaccine.

When his brother first caught the novel coronavirus, Mark Valentine did not think he was suffering too much. Phil Valentine continued posting regularly on Facebook, joked about his condition and even hosted a segment for his conservative talk radio show on WTN-FM in Nashville. He had chosen not to get the vaccine and frequently mocked Democrats’ campaigns to drive more people to get the shot. When the brothers spoke on the phone a few days after Phil tested positive in early July, he told Mark that he was already feeling better.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

CDC warns Covid-19 vaccines might not protect people who are immunocompromised

(CNN) — The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday warned people who are immunocompromised that the Covid-19 vaccine may not have been effective for them and encouraged them to take precautions as if they were not vaccinated. "People who are immunocompromised should be counseled about the potential...
PharmaceuticalsInternational Business Times

People Without COVID-19 Vaccine Side Effects Were Injected With Saline? Claims Debunked

Health experts have debunked a theory claiming that people who received COVID-19 vaccines but did not develop any side effects were instead injected with saline. Hundreds of social media users on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram shared a post that claims a large number of the general population received saline in an attempt to cover up severe side effects caused by COVID-19 vaccines.
Pharmaceuticalshealththoroughfare.com

Nurse Is Suspected Of Replacing Covid Vaccines With Saline Solution – Check Out The Details

The coronavirus vaccines are surrounded with so much controversy, and now more disturbing info pops up. The Guardian reported that the authorities in northern Germany have appealed to thousands of people to get another shot of Covid vaccines. This happened after a police investigation found out that a Red Cross nurse may have injected people with a saline solution.
HealthPosted by
NBC News

If you got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, do you need another dose?

With reports of a thousand new Covid-19 cases every hour, there's growing anxiety about how well protected some vaccinated Americans are against the highly contagious delta variant. A new lab study posted online Tuesday has raised some concerns that the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine isn't as robust in fighting...
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

Crazy Data About Unvaccinated People And Covid 19 Is Out

The novel coronavirus is still making headlines as the virus keeps governing our lives. Normality, as we used to know it became a thing of the past and the new normal that’s been slowly but surely implemented, is not something that people are fond of these days. Fear and uncertainty...
Public HealthWOWK

Who doesn’t need the COVID-19 vaccine?

SALT LAKE CITY (KTVX) – “So it’s very rare for an individual to not be qualified to get the vaccine,” Sheffield explains. “The key reason not to be vaccinated, or what is called a contraindication, is if you’ve had an allergic reaction to that specific COVID vaccine.”. Sheffield says if...

Comments / 0

Community Policy