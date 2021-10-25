CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisonville, MO

COVID-19 vaccine: Harrisonville sites that have it on hand

Harrisonville Dispatch
Harrisonville Dispatch
 7 days ago
(HARRISONVILLE, MO) With the Biden administration moving up the date when Americans will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, the rollout is moving ahead, including in Harrisonville, where several locations have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Harrisonville:

300 S Commercial St

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (816) 380-6566

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am-08:00pm

505 S Commercial St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 816-884-1891

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am - 08:00pm

1700 Rte 291

Walmart Inc

Phone: 816-884-5635

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Harrisonville Dispatch

Harrisonville Dispatch

Harrisonville, MO
With Harrisonville Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

