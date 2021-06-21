Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cortez, CO

COVID-19 vaccine: Cortez sites that have it on hand

Posted by 
Cortez Daily
Cortez Daily
 13 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rY5M5_0aSL8QnZ00

(Joe Raedle / Getty)

(CORTEZ, CO) With the Biden administration moving up the date when Americans will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, the rollout is moving ahead, including in Cortez, where several locations have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Cortez:

508 E Main St

City Market Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:51:45 PDT

Phone: (970) 565-6466

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Tuesday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Wednesday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1580 E Main St

Safeway Pharmacy

Phone: 970-564-1353

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am - 08:00pm

Visit source for more information

1671 E Main St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 970-564-9165

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 07:00pm

Visit source for more information

1835 E Main St

Walmart Inc

Phone: 970-565-6138

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Cortez Daily

Cortez Daily

Cortez, CO
7
Followers
18
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Cortez Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cortez, CO
Local
Colorado COVID-19 Vaccines
Cortez, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Health
Local
Colorado Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Americans#White House#19 51 45#Johnson Johnson Janssen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Health
News Break
Johnson & Johnson
News Break
Pharmaceuticals
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Moderna
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
KidsPosted by
PennLive.com

Not all experts are ready to vaccinate children against COVID-19

Lucien Wiggins, 12, arrived at Tufts Children’s Hospital by ambulance June 7 with chest pains, dizziness and high levels of a protein in his blood that indicated inflammation of his heart. The symptoms had begun a day earlier, the morning after his second vaccination with the Pfizer-BioNTech mRNA shot. For...
Public Healthpharmaceutical-technology.com

US buys 200 million additional doses of Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine

The US Government has acquired another 200 million doses of Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine and holds an option to procure other Covid-19 vaccine candidates produced by the company. The latest contract takes the doses procured by the US Government to a total of 500 million. Of this, 110 million doses are...
Public HealthPosted by
Fox 32 Chicago

FDA advisor says it’s ‘silly’ not to vaccinate children for COVID-19

An advisor to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on children’s health told the agency on Thursday that children should be vaccinated for COVID-19. During the FDA’s independent vaccine advisory committee, Dr. Paul Offit, director of the Vaccine Education Center at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and advisor to the FDA said, "We’re going to have to have a highly vaccinated or highly immune population for years, if not decades, and it just seems silly to think we’re not going to have to include children as part of that," Politico reported.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

A link between Covid-19 vaccination and a cardiac illness may be getting clearer

Vaccine advisers to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say there has been a higher-than-expected number of cases of a heart ailment among young people, most often males, who've recently received their second doses of the Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines. The CDC says the reports of the ailment are "rare" and that "most patients who received care responded well to medicine and rest and quickly felt better."
CancerPosted by
Fox News

Why do some people get side effects after COVID-19 vaccines?

Why do some people get side effects after COVID-19 vaccines?. Temporary side effects including headache, fatigue and fever are signs the immune system is revving up -- a normal response to vaccines. And they’re common. "The day after getting these vaccines, I wouldn’t plan anything that was strenuous physical activity,"...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Motley Fool

This Ominous Warning From Moderna Could Shake Up the COVID Vaccine Market

Many Americans have tossed their facemasks aside. They're seeing friends and family. They're eating out once again. Life has returned to normal, at least for the most part. Unfortunately, it's a much different story in other parts of the world. The key difference is the availability of vaccines. In the U.S., 88 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered for every 100 people. In India, the number is only 15 doses per 100 people.
Public Healthnewschannel20.com

Reports of heart problem after COVID vaccine: What is myocarditis?

WASHINGTON (SBG) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are now investigating reports of heart problems from a few young vaccine recipients, predominantly male adolescents and young adults. “The condition is called myocarditis, it's an inflammation of the heart muscle,” said Dr. Nina Radcliff to The National Desk’s Jan...
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

COVID-19 vaccine ‘extremely rare’ adverse event under study, Fauci says

Immunologists are looking into whether the spike protein associated with the COVID-19 vaccines can possibly result in an "extremely rare" adverse event, such as an autoimmune reaction, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert, said Tuesday. Fauci, who was testifying before a House Appropriations subcommittee on the agency’s budget request said the number of overall adverse events among the millions of administered vaccine doses is remarkably low.
Medical & Biotechgeneticliteracyproject.org

COVID vaccines aren’t generating antibodies for 10 million people in the US alone, including transplant recipients, who take immunosuppressants. What should they do?

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. For many people like [Alicia Merritt,] a liver transplant patient who must take immunosuppressants daily to prevent her body from rejecting the organ, the vaccines are proving less effective than for people with normal immune systems, a new study found.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

Half of Unvaccinated People in the U.S. Have This in Common, Research Shows

Vaccinations against COVID in the U.S. started rolling out in December to a select group of people, but now, anyone over the age of 12 can get vaccinated. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 53 percent of the total U.S. population has gotten at least one dose of a COVID vaccine. But, whether it's due to concern about the speed at which they were developed, religious reasons, or political ones, many people have chosen not to get vaccinated. Now, a new survey says half of people who haven't gotten their COVID shot have something in common.
Sciencelibertysentinel.org

Is the Science Settled on Vaccine Safety?

Alex Newman has written and spoken extensively on the “Great Reset” that is happening in the United States as well as many other countries all over the world. Several world leaders met at the World Economic Forum in May 2018 and in October 2019 to simulate a global crisis and how these world leaders would respond. Event 201 was held with the Bill and Melissa Gates Foundation, which “simulated” a coronavirus outbreak. These events ought to chill each of us to our very soul. These leaders believe that they have the power to decide the fate of the world’s population along with all of our assets and freedoms. This group wants to abolish private property, private businesses, worship of God and families. The “Great Reset” is an attempt to subject all but the elites to be accountable to the government and other unelected bureaucrats. Since the “exercise” that was used at Event 201 was a coronavirus outbreak, was this Covid-19 pandemic planned as many have stated?
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
NJ.com

U.S. funding $3.2B in antiviral pills for COVID-19

The United States is devoting $3.2 billion to advance development of antiviral pills for COVID-19, officials said Thursday. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, announced the investment during a White House briefing as part of a new “antiviral program for pandemics” to develop drugs to address symptoms caused by potentially dangerous viruses such as the coronavirus.
Pharmaceuticalsmasterdoctor.net

Moderna's COVID Vaccine Safe For Use In Kids

Moderna's protein-based and mRNA COVID-19 vaccines found safe for use in children, says university study. N-acetylcysteine , a precursor to reduced glutathione, appears to play an important role in COVID-19. According to an April 2020 literature analysis, 1 glutathione deficiency may be associated with COVID-19 severity , leading the author to conclude that NAC may be useful both for its prevention and treatment.