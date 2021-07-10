Cancel
Huron, SD

Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Huron as of Saturday

Posted by 
Huron Today
Huron Today
 9 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U4h5h_0aSL8NOc00

(Chris McGrath / Getty)

(HURON, SD) With the Biden administration moving up the date when Americans will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, the rollout is moving ahead, including in Huron, where several locations have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Huron:

Southgate Shopping Center, 1950 Dakota Ave S

Lewis Drugs Inc

Phone: (605) 352-6496

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 8:30 am - 6:00 pm; Sunday: 9:30 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 8:30 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

100 Dakota Ave N SUITE A

Northside Pharmacy

Phone: (605) 352-9222

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:00 pm; Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

2791 Dakota Ave S

Walmart Inc

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-10 06:21:24 PDT

Phone: 605-353-0891

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

