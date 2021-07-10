Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alamosa, CO

COVID-19 vaccine: Alamosa sites that have it on hand

Posted by 
Alamosa Dispatch
Alamosa Dispatch
 9 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rY5M5_0aSL8GDX00

(Joe Raedle / Getty)

(ALAMOSA, CO) The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is moving ahead nationwide, and multiple locations in Alamosa have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Alamosa:

131 Market St

City Market Pharmacy

Phone: (719) 589-6656

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 5:00 pm; Monday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1301 Main St

Safeway Pharmacy

Phone: 719-587-3076

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 07:00pm

Visit source for more information

1203 Main St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 719-589-3165

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

Visit source for more information

3333 Clark St

Walmart Inc

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-10 06:12:27 PDT

Phone: 719-589-9071

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Sunday: 11:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Alamosa Dispatch

Alamosa Dispatch

Alamosa, CO
38
Followers
55
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Alamosa Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Colorado Health
Local
Colorado Government
Alamosa, CO
Government
City
Alamosa, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Americans#White House#Johnson Johnson Janssen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Health
News Break
Johnson & Johnson
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Moderna
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Public HealthThegardenisland.com

COVID cases climbing; free testing, vaccines offered

LIHU‘E — The state Department of Health Kaua‘i District Health Office reported seven new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. Thursday’s cases are all adult residents. The source of infection for six of the cases is mainland-travel-related. The seventh case is considered community-acquired and is a close contact of a previously-announced case. All active cases are in isolation, and close contacts are being identified, offered testing and directed to quarantine. Investigations are ongoing.
Mohave County, AZMohave Daily News

Delta variant confirmed locally

BULLHEAD CITY — An increase in local COVID-19 cases and the presence of a highly transmissible variant of the virus are “concerning” to Mohave County Department of Public Health Director Denise Burley. “As is occurring in most areas of the United States, the delta and U.K. variants have been identified...
Public HealthNewsweek

COVID Delta Variant Is Spreading Fastest in These U.S. States

As the highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to spread in the U.S., a handful of states have been hit harder than most amid fears of a fresh wave of infections over Fourth of July weekend. The U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has analysed data collected from...
Industryabc10.com

Verify: Does the Pfizer vaccine protect from the Delta COVID Variant?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Our Verify question: Does the Pfizer vaccine protect you from the COVID Delta variant?. Our sources: Infectious disease doctor, Shirin Mazumder of Methodist LeBonheur Healthcare and a study published in the Lancet, a weekly medical journal. "There was a study that came out recently that showed that...

Comments / 0

Community Policy